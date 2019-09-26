PEPPER PIKE — After scoring an A on the state report card, officials from the Orange City School District reviewed how their district has improved and where work still needs to be done. The district ranked high in the county in various categories, but still had a reporting error.
“There’s always room for continuous improvement, and we’re going to keep seeking ways to do so,” Superintendent Lynn Campbell said at the Board of Education meeting on Monday.
Orange ranked in the top 5 percent in the state, according to 21st Century Curriculum Director Karen Moore. She said that Orange ranked third in Cuyahoga County based on its value-added score, seventh in the county based on its performance index and sixth in the county based on its gifted score.
“We’re proud of the district’s accomplishments,” Mrs. Moore said.
The Ohio Department of Education released report cards on Sept. 12 and Orange earned an A overall improving from its B rating last year. It also received an A in Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing and Graduation Rate as well as a B in Prepared for Success.
Mrs. Moore explained that the district’s score in Achievement is 4.188 this year, compared to 3.813 last year. The students’ test scores also surpassed the goal set by the Orange Board of Education, which was 4.125 points.
She explained that 75 percent of the Achievement score comes from the performance index, which measures the test results of every student. The other 25 percent comes from the number of indicators met, which takes into account chronic absenteeism and the performance of gifted students. Orange earned 105.4 out of 120 points on the performance index and met 23 of 24 indicators, missing seventh-grade math for the second year in a row. To meet the indicator, 80 percent of the students must score in the proficient category or higher.
According to Mrs. Moore, student absences can be counted against the district even for beneficial trips like college visits.
“This is something that the state has been looking at the last few years. They’re making sure that our students are in school, and they’ve set the benchmark pretty high,” she said. “A student who misses at least 10 percent of the hours for any reason, excused or unexcused, can be considered chronically absent.”
Orange also earned an A in Progress for its district score, but a closer look shows some variations at the different buildings. Moreland Hills Elementary School earned an A in the subcategories of gifted and students with disabilities, but was not rated for students in the lowest 20 percent statewide because it did not have enough students fall into that category.
Brady Middle School earned an A in all three categories, according to the report card. Orange High School received an A in gifted, a B in the lowest 20 percent and a C in students with disabilities.
Mrs. Moore said that Orange made major strides in Gap Closing this year.
“Historically in this district there were some gaps between our different subgroups, whether that was looking at our African American population or students with disabilities,” she noted. “But we are narrowing that gap and we’re very proud of that.”
In addition, Mrs. Moore explained the reporting error that does not accurately reflect Orange’s graduation rate. Orange High School Principal Paul Lucas said that 100 percent of the seniors graduated last year. The report card, however, shows a B for the four-year graduation rate. Some students were accidentally listed as seniors instead of juniors, and those students are on track to graduate in 2020 after four years. Mrs. Moore said that the five-year graduation rate cohort is for students who may be on an individualized education program and need more time to finish their coursework.
At Moreland Hills Elementary School, every third-grader was promoted to fourth grade. The district must test kindergartners with a diagnostic exam before Nov. 1 every year and first-graders are tested before Sept. 30 every year to make sure they are on-track with reading skills. Orange was not rated in Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers because less than 5 percent of kindergarteners were identified as off track.
“One of the interventions that we put in place last year was the PowerUp summer camp,” Mrs. Moore said. “We’re trying to give more help to students who may need a little boost during the summer.”
Mrs. Moore said that the Prepared for Success category measures scores on college entrance exams, the number of students who earned an honors diploma or an industry recognized credential and participation in AP classes and the International Baccalaureate program.
Looking forward, Mrs. Moore said that the district will continue to use professional learning communities to determine what content students should learn, how to measure their success, how to teach the material and how to push students who have already met learning objectives. She said that the district will examine math instructional strategies and effective practices through co-teaching, intervention lab, professional development and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.