PEPPER PIKE — The service department is in need of a major renovation, according to city officials. After no updates to the structure for 50 years, but major changes in city services over the last 20 years, Service Director Bob Girardi said that the building needs improvements.
“When I started, the major functions were different,” according to Mr. Girardi, who started working in Pepper Pike in 2000. “We do a lot more now than we ever did.”
He said that the estimated $1.9 million renovation would add 5,000 square feet of garage space, add a women’s locker room, renovate the men’s locker room, add a public restroom and a women’s restroom and increase the size of the dining area. The current dining area holds nine people, but Mr. Girardi said that the department may have up to 19 people or more with seasonal workers.
“It was last addressed as a structure 50 years ago,” Mayor Richard Bain said at the council meeting on Oct. 16. “We face challenges for appropriate storage of expensive equipment and trucks.”
Council did not take a vote on approving this plan, but Councilman Scott Newell recommended that other council members visit the service department to see the issues that need to be addressed.
Mr. Girardi said that the service department has more trucks and equipment now, including a bucket truck, an aerial truck, a backhoe, a mini excavator, three pickup trucks and seven rugged terrain vehicles for picking up trash. The city started chipping six years ago and has a water truck for watering plants.
In addition, the city service department has to store household hazardous waste in a covered building before it is transported to the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District in Garfield Heights. Mr. Girardi said that a new oil system and steel drums also take up a lot of space in the service garage.
“Our equipment needs to be kept indoors,” he emphasized. Mr. Girardi said that animals have chewed through wires when the trucks are left outside.
He said that tables and chairs for special events are hard to move because they are kept on the second floor balcony. In the winter, service department employees have to pull out trucks in the front of the garage to get to the snow plows, taking up time when crews could be out plowing the roads.
Architect Paul Deutsch of Bialosky Cleveland Architects presented a plan for the building. The new front of the building would face Shaker Boulevard and would be built over space that is currently a parking area for the service department. The department is located behind City Hall at 28000 Shaker Boulevard. He said that the building renovation would not affect the City Hall parking lot.
“By spending half of what it would take to build a new one, we could create as good a facility as we would if we were to take it down and replace it,” Mr. Deutsch said.
