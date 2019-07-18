PEPPER PIKE — Elena Cvetkovich, principal dancer of the Cleveland Ballet, plans to teach basic lessons of dance and movement in a free class to the community on July 27.
The event is being organized by Pepper Pike residents Michael Krasnyansky, president and CEO of the Cleveland Ballet, and his wife Gladisa Guadalupe, the ballet company’s artistic director. They worked with Mayor Richard Bain to recognize National Dance Day.
“It will be fun and they will learn from the best of the best,” Dr. Krasnyansky said.
The Cleveland Ballet was formed in 2014 by Dr. Krasnyansky and Ms. Guadalupe. The company includes 29 professional dancers from 10 countries. In 2017, the Cleveland Ballet became a resident company at Playhouse Square.
Ms. Cvetkovich, a Youngstown native, has been a principal dancer in the Cleveland Ballet for the last four years. She also teaches at the School of Cleveland Ballet and will bring a group of dancers from the company and the trainee program, according to Dr. Krasnyansky. Trainees are between the ages of 18 and 22, he said.
“There will be some great opportunities to learn dance movements and they will enjoy the company,” Ms. Guadalupe said.
The lesson is open to men and women ages 14 and up and is not limited to Pepper Pike residents. Attendees are not required to have previous dance training and will learn the basics of movement, stretching and strengthening. The hour-long class begins at 11 a.m. at the Pepper Pike Park, located behind City Hall at 28000 Shaker Boulevard.
