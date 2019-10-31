PEPPER PIKE — More than 40 residents on Gates Mills Boulevard last week signed and filed a petition against the city’s septic to sanitary sewer conversion project. City officials already accepted an $838,000 grant from the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District for the $1.67 million project and will address the residents’ concerns before an assessment equalization board.
Gates Mills Boulevard resident Neil Jacobson signed the petition, but said that he is in favor of a sanitary sewer. Rather than objecting to the project itself, Mr. Jacobson said that city officials need to be open about the cost of this project and lead by example by replacing their own outdated septic systems.
“There needs to be more transparency here,” Mr. Jacobson said before the Oct. 23 council meeting.
About 61 property owners on Gates Mills Boulevard between Lander and Cedar roads are facing a $12,500 assessment spread over 20 years, according to City Engineer Don Sheehy. There is also a $3,400 tap-in fee that is spread over 10 years. In addition, he said that the sewer district grant will cover up to $5,000 worth of connection work, which is work done on private property between the house and the sewer line. The residents are responsible for the remainder of the connection cost if it exceeds $5,000.
Law Director Steve Byron said that the city will respond to the petition by following due process and appointing an assessment equalization board. The board, which Mr. Byron said will likely convene by the end of the year, must be comprised of three disinterested residents.
“The purpose is to hear the objections of the property owners regarding the proposed assessment. That’s a requirement under state code,” Mr. Byron said. “Then council will receive a report from the board and take action.”
He said that there is no formal process by which residents state their objections, and there is no formal documentation necessary for objecting to an assessment.
“We have taken the petition as a statement of objection by all the people who signed it,” Mr. Byron said.
Gates Mills Boulevard resident Cathy Hwang pointed out that when Merici Crossings, the new residence for the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland, tied into the sewer line in Pepper Pike, the tap-in fee was reduced. She asked city officials to make a similar attempt to help the affected residents with the cost of the septic to sewer conversion.
“Will the city partner with the residents to consider these options?” Ms. Hwang asked.
Mr. Sheehy explained that when that building was built, the Ursuline sisters paid for a 500-foot sanitary sewer line to be built down Fairmount Boulevard. Because five more houses could tie into the sewer line, the tap-in fee was reduced.
“[The Ursuline sisters] gave that improvement to the city,” Mr. Sheehy said. “That amount was reduced from their tap-in fee because it allowed those five residents to tap-in.”
Gates Mills Boulevard resident Desiree Brumbaugh asked about the future of sewers in Pepper Pike. Mr. Sheehy said that officials plan to complete the citywide septic to sanitary sewer conversion in the next 10 years. Mayor Richard Bain said that 40 percent of the city still uses septic tanks.
Last month, the city also won a $1.44 million grant from the sewer district for a $2.88 million sanitary sewer conversion project on Shaker Boulevard. Jeff and Lisa Smith, residents of Shaker Boulevard, were looking for clarification on the fees.
Mr. Sheehy explained that there are three components. The assessment, which for the Shaker Boulevard project is estimated at $15,000, will appear on the residents’ real estate taxes and is spread over 20 years. The tap-in fee of $3,600 can be paid over 10 years. This grant also will reimburse residents for the connection cost up to $5,000.
Mr. Byron said that the city is working to keep residents informed about the timeline and costs of the Gates Mills project. The city received the grant funds for Shaker Boulevard recently and is still finalizing the project design.
“The city’s job is to help people better understand what’s going to happen, by when and how much it’s going to cost,” he said.
