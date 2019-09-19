PEPPER PIKE — Questions about entertainment, fast-food restaurants and building sizes surfaced last week when the Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed details of a proposed addition to the city zoning code.
Residents with concerns about the new zoning code chapter being drafted filled the room during the Sept. 11 meeting. The new code would be for land including the Beech Brook property, which the behavioral health agency is poised to sell.
The proposal, which could pave the way for a town center with a mix of houses, stores, restaurants and offices, must be approved by voters. The plan calls for three areas with different uses.
In subarea A, one of the permitted uses listed in the ordinance is entertainment. Commission member Bill Melsop said that he wants a detailed list for what exactly is considered an entertainment use, and Mayor Richard Bain questioned Bryan Stone of Axiom Development Group on what he intended with that use.
Mr. Stone said that it could include recreation or leisure activities, such as a theater.
“Our goal is to cast a pretty wide net,” he said. “What is considered an entertainment use now versus 15 years ago has changed.”
City Planner George Smerigan said that he can amend the language in the ordinance to better describe entertainment uses, and noted that Jim Taylor, a commission member who was absent from this meeting, also sent in similar concerns with his report.
“This brings up an interesting tension in our trying to describe a general zoning classification and concern about what is the necessary specificity in this document so things don’t become an unfortunate discussion when we’re doing a development agreement,” Mayor Bain said.
Another permitted use in subarea A is “fast-casual dining,” according to the proposal. Mr. Melsop asked how this would fit into Pepper Pike.
“I probably would not be very happy with fast-food restaurants on Chagrin Boulevard,” he said.
Mr. Stone explained that fast-food establishments does not necessarily mean McDonald’s. There are upscale versions of fast food that would fit in at a proposed town center, he said. With fast food comes drive-thrus, commission members pointed out.
“When you don’t permit for that, then you eliminate a fairly significant fast-food portion of the market,” Mr. Smerigan said. “That’s a policy decision that you have to make on behalf of the city.”
Mayor Bain and Mr. Melsop agreed that drive-thrus would not be good for Pepper Pike.
The zoning proposal states that in subarea A, an individual retail store cannot exceed 20,000 square feet on the ground level. Mr. Smerigan said that a typical Walgreens store is 12,000 to 15,000 square feet. City Engineer Don Sheehy said that Geiger’s in Chagrin Falls is about 20,000 square feet.
Mr. Smerigan gave an example, saying that there could be a 30,000-square-foot space but one store could only occupy 20,000 square feet, then another store could occupy the remaining space.
“It sounds like a big box [store] with a firewall in the middle,” Mr. Melsop replied.
Mr. Stone said that the 20,000-square-foot limit was put in place to avoid big box stores.
Another concern was the height of the buildings. Mayor Bain said that the developer wants to have an interior center square with four-story buildings. Yet the tallest buildings currently in Pepper Pike are three stories. He also said that the fire truck would not reach the fourth floor. Mr. Stone said that vertical integration is necessary to create a vibrant district north of Willey Creek.
Mr. Smerigan said that he will take suggestions from the commission and make amendments to the plan before the proposed mixed-use zoning chapter comes up for discussion again. There was no vote at the meeting last week.
