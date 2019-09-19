PEPPER PIKE — More than 35 people showed up last week to hear the city Planning and Zoning Commission members review the proposed mixed-use district that would lay out zoning regulations of a town center on the Beech Brook property.
“No matter what [the planning commission] and council do, none of this will take effect until the voters of Pepper Pike say that this will take effect,” Law Director Steve Byron told the crowd at the 3-hour Sept. 11 meeting. “Anytime you do a zoning map change, there has to be a vote of the electorate.”
City Planner George Smerigan said that the new chapter of the zoning code would not allow the developer to build anything. Rather, it would set parameters for what could be built there, such as the size of buildings, the number of parking spaces and specific building use.
“It’s creating the ability to mix uses, creating flexibility in layout and design, but it’s doing that within established parameters,” Mr. Smerigan said of the new proposed zoning chapter. “From the big picture standpoint, the things that we need to discuss as a commission are what the nature of those boundaries and parameters are that are going to control any future development.”
He said that the zoning chapter would effect three parcels in the city. One is Beech Brook, a 68-acre property near Lander Circle. Bryan Stone, principal of Axiom Development Group, is under contract to purchase the property as Beech Brook phases out its services and moves to a new facility.
Another parcel is New Directions, an addiction treatment center at 30800 Chagrin Blvd. The third adjacent parcel is known as the Parker property. Mr. Stone is aiming to have the rezoning of these 80 acres on the March 2020 ballot.
Various uses in district
The planning commission gave a comprehensive review of the proposed code, which addresses every detail of the mixed-use district from the riparian corridor to maximum density to landscaping. Overall, Mr. Smerigan explained that the district would be divided into three zones, each with its own permitted uses.
Subarea A of the Willey Creek mixed-use overlay district focuses more on retail and recreation. This subarea could include restaurants, banks, fitness facilities, museums, parks, offices and residences, according to the proposal.
In subarea B, more of the permitted uses would be residential, including single family attached and detached housing, in addition to public gathering spaces. The proposal shows that this zone allows for other uses only within 400 feet of Lander Road, such as multi-family dwellings, coffee shops and governmental facilities. Parking lots, garages and structures are permitted in both zones.
The third subarea is the Willey Creek riparian corridor, and activities such as hiking, fishing and reforestation would be permitted there. In addition, a minimum of 30 percent of the acreage in the overlay district must be devoted to open spaces, Mr. Smerigan said.
“We have the corridor that’s required to remain open because of the riparian setbacks,” he said. “In addition to that, there are requirements for open space within each of the subareas.”
Vehicular and pedestrian access
The commission talked at length about how cars and pedestrians would circulate throughout the mixed-use district. City Engineer Don Sheehy explained that the city plans to add a connecting street simultaneously with the construction of a mixed-use district.
Officials have discussed plans to add a public street through the Beech Brook property that would connect Chagrin Boulevard and Lander Road to alleviate the heavy traffic on Lander Circle. There may be additional private streets in the district, Mr. Smerigan said.
Commission members and advisors also debated parking to ensure that there is enough space to accommodate the potential residents and those who visit the town center. Mr. Smerigan said that parking will be on the side or behind the buildings rather than between the street and the building.
“This is controlling how you design the building to create that urban center feel there as opposed to having the building set back with parking in front of it,” he said. “We’re not permitting that.”
Setbacks
The planning commission also took special care in considering setbacks for buildings and parking. Commission member Bill Melsop said that he wanted to visualize how the buildings would look from Chagrin Boulevard. Mr. Smerigan said that no buildings would have frontage directly on Chagrin. He said that the buildings will be close to an internal street within the development.
Mayor Richard Bain noticed that the setback from internal streets and from internal residential lot lines is 10 feet, which he said seemed “different than a lot of the city.” Mr. Sheehy pointed out that in Sterling Lakes, the housing development between Brainard and South Woodland roads, the single family detached side lot setback is also 10 feet. Mr. Smerigan said that large homes on small lots are popular in the real estate market.
The planning commission did not make a recommendation on the ordinance last week. Mr. Smerigan will amend the proposed chapter to clarify some of the language, including the regulations on maximum density. After that, the commission will review it again.
