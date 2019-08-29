With a growing problem of trash left at City Hall, Pepper Pike is seeking to regulate the rubbish. Service Director Bob Girardi said that non-residents and contractors are dumping trash at City Hall and the problem is getting out of hand.
“There was an unbelievable display of refuse,” Mayor Richard Bain said of the parking lot on Monday. “We are seriously considering not accepting garbage on weekends.”
Service department employees use scooters to collect trash weekly at each residence in the city, but there is also a drop-off area near the service garage at City Hall where residents can leave trash in the bed of several parked scooters. There is also a Dumpster for cardboard recycling and several boxes for newspaper recycling.
“It’s gotten worse and worse and worse. On a Monday morning, the entire parking lot could be littered with debris from raccoons and wind,” Mr. Girardi said.
Even if a resident is a contractor or has a home business, Mr. Girardi said that the person should not be dumping his or her trash at City Hall. He said that it can take seven service employees 45 minutes or so to clean up the debris. In addition, Mr. Girardi said that the recycling Dumpster is contaminated because the people leaving trash do not pay attention to where it should be placed.
Council reviewed an ordinance on Aug. 21 that would ban residents from dropping off construction debris, soil, grass clippings, railroad ties or an excessive amount of material. An “excessive” amount of material is defined as “more than 1 cubic yard within a 24 hour period without the written approval of the service director or his designee,” according to the ordinance. The ordinance also said that residential hazardous waste must be kept separate from mainstream waste. Those who violate these provisions would be guilty of a fourth degree misdemeanor.
In addition, non-residents and contractors are prohibited from dropping off recycling, rubbish or any other materials at the service department. Violators of this provision would be guilty of a third degree misdemeanor. Those who violate other provisions would be fined a maximum penalty of $150, according to the ordinance.
Mayor Bain said that dumping trash becomes problematic on the weekend when there are not as many service employees present.
“It’s not going to resolve all of these issues. Hopefully, this will take care of the person who takes advantage of a free service that the city provides to its residents,” Mayor Bain said. “This is going to put teeth in it.”
Law Director Steve Byron said that if the ordinance is passed, there will be increased signage around the drop-off area to inform residents of what materials they may leave and where to place them. Mayor Bain said that there is already video surveillance in the drop-off area, but the city may increase the number of cameras. This way, Pepper Pike police could identify the person in the video and his or her license plate.
“With video surveillance and signage, you’ll see an immediate decrease in activity,” Mr. Byron said. “There will be more clarity in communication.”
Council tabled the ordinance last week to hammer out more details.
