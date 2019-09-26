PEPPER PIKE — There will be lights, but will there be sound?
Orange City School District Athletic Director Katie Hine said the new high school football field scoreboard shipped on Sept. 20 and should be operating in time for the Oct. 4 homecoming game. The speaker system, however, is not likely to be hooked up by that time, she said.
Superintendent Lynn Campbell said that the board will be complete with sound on Oct. 10.
“We were hopeful to have [the board] fully functioning around homecoming,” Dr. Campbell said at a Building and Grounds Committee meeting on Sept. 19. “It seems like now, we may have the board up, but the sound is coming later. They had to come from separate places and different deliveries.”
In July, the Orange Board of Education approved a $222,474 contract with Daktronics for a series of new scoreboards across campus, including a $25,000 high school football scoreboard with a $25,202 digital message center.
Dr. Campbell said that Daktronics has a portable sound truck and suggested that athletic officials could debut the new scoreboard at the homecoming game but use the portable sound truck. Board member Rebecca Boyle asked what sound is used during football games. Announcements, Ms. Hine said.
BOE member Jeff Leikin said that the board needs to make decisions faster. “We’ve been talking about the scoreboard for four years.”
Director of Business Operations Ted Roseberry said that the steel beams for the new scoreboard have been delivered. He said that it will be placed near five pine trees. “The traffic on Chagrin [Boulevard] will have less visibility of the scoreboard,” Mr. Roseberry said.
And less light pollution, Dr. Campbell added of the main road by the high school.
Mr. Roseberry said that the location was selected so the old board could stay in place until the new board was fully functional. Ms. Hine said that she has been training with Kenston’s athletic department because they have the same scoreboard.
In other news, the board and administrators are looking at how to update the girls locker room at Orange High School. Bob Orovets of Then Design Architecture is working on drawing schematics for how to repurpose the space.
Dr. Campbell said that the girls locker room needs to be updated and suggested that the district officials discuss using the space to address their athletic needs.
“The immediate important needs that I promised the board we would address would be gender neutrality and a comfortable space for everybody, equitable, updated facilities so our female athletes and [physical education] students have a clean, appropriate space and a safe, appropriate space for our athletic training,” he said.
