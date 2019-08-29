PEPPER PIKE — City Council last week spent more than an hour discussing a hot topic that was not even an agenda item: the Beech Brook proposal. Councilman Jim LeMay said that council needs to make Axiom Development Group reveal the details of its plans for a town center, but Mayor Richard Bain said that such a detailed review is the job of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I’m struggling fundamentally with the process of the overlay district. The overlay district has such a broad breadth of outcomes,” Mr. LeMay said, noting that an overlay district could include offices, retail stores, residential units and green spaces. “I don’t think people can vote on this because they don’t know what the impact on Pepper Pike is going to be.”
Mr. LeMay insisted that Axiom tell the city specifically what they would like to build before council considers an ordinance to rezone the 65-acre property on Lander Circle. Bryan Stone and Steve Bittence of Axiom have presented their concept of a town center to the council and the planning commission in prior months. But residents have voiced opposition to the concept during a recent public meeting saying a mixed-use area with stores, businesses and houses would bring unwanted traffic and rental units to the city.
Axiom is under contract to purchase the property as Beech Brook phases out its behavioral health services at the Pepper Pike location before moving to Cleveland. Under the proposal, the property would maintain its current U-2 institutional zoning, but would add another layer of zoning over it for a mixed-use district. The developer cannot proceed until the development plan is approved by the city. Residents must approve zoning changes at the ballot box.
Mr. LeMay said that council needs to force the developer to pick a density level of its proposed town center and show council how it would affect noise levels and traffic.
“Unless we have that before the vote, what are the people voting for?” he asked. “They’re voting to allow a potentially very broad range of outcomes that could fundamentally impact the city for which there’s no solution.”
Law Director Steve Byron explained that the ordinance would come to council for a first reading then be referred to the planning commission. The planning commission would further study the ordinance and choose to recommend it for passage or not.
Then, the ordinance returns to council for a second and third reading and council would vote to submit the ordinance to a vote of the people. Public hearings are scheduled throughout the process. Mayor Bain said that at this point, the developers want to be on the March 2020 ballot.
Mayor Bain said that council is asking all of the right questions, including how a town center would affect noise levels and traffic. He, however, said that it is the role of the planning commission to scrutinize every detail, and he has full faith that the members will be thorough.
The planning commission includes Bill Melsop, Jim Taylor, Dave DeWolf, Councilman Richard Leskovec and Mayor Bain, in addition to City Engineer Dan Sherry and City Planner George Smerigan, who are non-voting members. The mayor encouraged council members to attend the planning commission meetings.
In addition, Mayor Bain said that if council makes the developer pin down the details of his plans, then the city has less flexibility in how the overlay district is designed.
“The overlay district does not give them unbridled authority to do anything. They can’t do anything without a development agreement that we’ve approved within the context of that zoning.
“To vote on this is not catastrophic in any sense of the word because it simply says ‘You have zoning to create a development plan.’ We don’t have to approve any particular development plan that this city is not comfortable with,” Mayor Bain said.
The overlay district ordinance was on first reading on Wednesday.
