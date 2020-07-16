The City of Pepper Pike received an initiative petition with 470 signatures that, if verified, would place a rezoning issue on the Nov. 3 ballot. The rezoning issue includes the Beech Brook property at 3737 Lander Road and the adjacent New Directions and Parker/Passov property. Those properties currently are zoned for public buildings and the rezoning issue is for a mixed-use district. The properties would retain their current zoning until a final development plan is approved, which would enact the mixed-use overlay district.
The city received the petition on July 9 and is required to hold it for public viewing for 10 days before sending it to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. The board of elections would then determine if the petition has at least 368 valid signatures from registered city voters, which is 10 percent of the number of electors who voted in the last gubernatorial election in 2018. If there are enough valid signatures, the rezoning issue would qualify for the Nov. 3 ballot.
Axiom Development Group is under contract to purchase the Beech Brook property for an undisclosed amount. Principal Bryan Stone of Axiom has presented plans for a mixed-use district with office, retail, residential and green space. Axiom still has a pending application with city council to put the rezoning on the ballot.
The issue has received much opposition in public meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.