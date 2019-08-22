Area police are preparing for the Labor Day holiday weekend, which they say is one of the deadliest times of the year for drunk driving fatalities. Russell Township Police Department is joining forces with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and with law enforcement nationwide during the 2019 Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. It runs now through Sept. 2.
The Russell Police Department is stepping up enforcement to put an end to drunk driving to save lives, according to Russell Sgt. Randy Bialosky.
He cited statistics that show approximately one third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers (with blood alcohol concentrations of 0.08 or higher). In 2017, there were 10,874 people killed in crashes involving impaired drivers.
It is illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08 or higher in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, he noted. Of the traffic fatalities in 2017, among children 14 and younger, 19 percent occurred in alcohol-impaired driving crashes.
Despite the law, he pointed out, national statistics show that one person was killed every 48 minutes by a drunk driver on U.S. roadways.
Drug-impaired driving is an increasing problem on the nation’s roads. It is essential for drivers to understand that if you feel different, you drive different, officials said.
Among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday in 2017, 42 percent of the drivers were drunk with BACs of 0.08 or higher. Over a five-year study, Russell Township has reported an average of five crashes over the same period. Of those crashes, two involved injuries and at least one was alcohol related, Sgt. Bialosky said.
Law enforcement officials urge everyone to plan ahead if celebrating. Don’t drink or find a designated driver, police advise.
