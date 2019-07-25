Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. of the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division ruled this month that Russell Township must issue all required permits and approvals necessary for Eco-Site LLC to build a telecommunication tower at 8123 Dines Road.
Eco-Site took Russell Township to court when the township denied a written request. But the company never made an application to build the tower, according to the township. The company had sent out letters of intent to neighbors and to the township. The company constructs telecommunications towers to provide the infrastructure necessary for wireless telecommunications providers in Ohio.
Eco-Site had been seeking to construct a tower on Dines Road to improve T-Mobile’s wireless telecommunications coverage.
Eco-Site said the township violated the Telecommunications Act of 1996 in which governments cannot interfere with telecommunications towers.
Eco-Site alleged violations of the federal act by the township. Russell failed to act on Eco-Site’s request letter in a timely manner, and failed to issue a written decision supported by substantial evidence, according to Eco-Site.
Eco-site maintains that the site for its proposed tower is not a residentially zoned area and consequently, the township’s failure to grant an exemption certificate is unlawful under Ohio Revised Code 519.211.
The township noted that the Dines Road property is used for an agricultural business but is residentially zoned. Agricultural uses are not a defined zoning district in the township. The township does have a corridor that is zoned for cell towers, officials said, but the proposed tower is not within that corridor.
The company has already started building the tower.
