In Russell Township, one seat on the three-member board of trustees is up for election on Nov. 5. Incumbent Justin Madden is running for re-election, and he is challenged by former trustee Kristina Port.
The position of fiscal officer is also on the ballot, but incumbent Karen Walder has no challengers.
Mr. Madden is concluding his second term as township trustee. Trustees serve four-year terms. He and his wife Anita have lived in the township for 16 years.
Ms.Port served a term as a Russell Trustee from 2008 to 2012. She has lived in the township 35 years.
Mr. Madden, 55, an attorney, served as chairman of the trustees’ board for six of the eight years. In the community, Mr. Madden was also the varsity ice hockey coach and varsity lacrosse coach, for three years each, at West Geauga High School.
“My No. 1 priority for the past eight years and for the future is to keep Russell Township green, and to preserve our large-lot zoning to maintain Russell Township as the very special community it has always been,” Mr. Madden said.
The trustees watch issues affecting zoning and respond accordingly, he said. “I worked closely with former Fiscal Officer Chuck Walder and now present Fiscal Officer Karen Walder to reduce where possible our cost of operations.
“This includes consolidating the roads and maintenance operations,” he said. The road department over the last three years has reduced expenses by almost $1 million.
“We are happy this fall there are no levies on the ballot,” he said, adding, “And I continue to have primary involvement in every resident call.
“I work regularly with township department heads to be sure we are meeting the residents’ needs and are delivering the quality of service they deserve,” Mr. Madden said. “I am very pleased and happy to be working with my colleagues Trustee Gary Gabram and Trustee Jim Mueller who are committed to all the ideals that I have for our township.”
He said he works closely with Ms. Walder to “ensure our township’s financial strength continues. We do not foresee placing any levies on this fall’s ballot.”
In other areas, he said, the township is about to cut the ribbon on the veterans’ memorial park which is a respectful tribute to those who have served.
“I have also continued to explore explanations and options in regards to our recycling center,” Mr. Madden said. Trustees are also looking to reduce the overall footprint in terms of township facilities, which would include razing the old fire station and establishing a consolidated storage facility for the township departments, he said.
Construction of the storage building would be next year with the razing of the former fire station being conducted this year, he noted.
He has been deeply involved in addressing various situations involving abandoned houses and properties in the township to eliminate blight and to maintain property values.
“My goal will remain to keep Russell green, to be financially prudent, to continue to adhere to large-lot zoning and to keep Russell Township as one of the best communities to live in,” Mr. Madden said.
“We have consistently ranked as one of the safest and best townships to live in Ohio in the eight years I’ve been trustee,” he said.
Mr. Madden and his wife have raised four children in Russell. Mr. Madden is a 1987 graduate of St. Lawrence University with a major in government. He graduated in 1993 with high honors from Ohio Northern University College of Law. He is past president of the Cuyahoga County Bar Association and past chairman of St. Ann Church finance council in Cleveland Heights.
Ms. Port, 65, said people need a choice and different goals and perspectives are good for government. It should not be “business as usual and a rubber stamp.
“I believe it’s a government (the township) that is essentially a closed system, and I believe there is room for more input from community members,” Ms. Port said.
One of the good things that has been done is the formation of a township park district through a vote by the residents. “I believe that is an example of listening to the constituents. This whole community is vested in protecting environmental concerns.”
As a trustee, she served as a liaison to multiple intergovernmental councils and nonprofit groups, including the Chagrin River Watershed partners and the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District, she said. She was also liaison to the West Geauga Local School District.
“And I would like to continue in that capacity and bring those concerns, including environmental, to the forefront of Russell. To serve on those committees, you have to be a trustee.”
That experience is important in the blending of the West Geauga and Newbury school districts and it impacts the tax base, Ms. Port added. “I’m an advocate and would like to advocate for the community and in the best interests of Russell.”
“I was the point person and I educated myself so I could work in that capacity and I helped the township. I learned a lot about how to look at utility costs and help to look at alternatives for best practices for our emergency uses,” she said.
“I served as the project manager for energy efficiency projects for the township,” Ms. Port said. “I was there to represent the people,” she said of her time serving as a trustee. “I lived in the community, and I believe one should be involved in the community.”
One of the reasons she is seeking office again, she said, is because “I’m perplexed there isn’t more engagement by community members to serve as an elected representative. If there is only one person to vote for, that is not giving people a choice.”
If elected, she said she would like to review the township policies, including the retire, rehire policy and even vendor selection.
Ms. Port said those who signed her petition to place her name on the ballot have brought up issues with the township recycling center, saying the bins are too full and there are improper items being left in the containers. “It is a service that might need to be managed better.”
She also noted the Circle K store project has been a concern to residents. “People in that vicinity felt they were not listened to.”
She would like to provide weekly updates to the township website. “The website could be improved by placing the most relevant and current issues and more information on the home page,” Ms. Port said.
“I want to be a watch dog to be sure money is spent well and we are doing things that are cost effective and following best practices,” she said.
Ms. Port earned a master’s degree in public administration as well as a bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University. She is a graduate of West Geauga High School.
Ms. Port founded her business in neurodiagnostics 20 years ago. She was a member of the Ravenwood Health Board of Directors for 15 years.
