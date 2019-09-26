RUSSELL — A piece of green land at the northeast corner of Chillicothe (Route 306) and Kinsman (Route 87) roads was the center of discussion at the township trustees meeting last week.
Owned by the township, the land formerly was the site of a BP gas station that was taken down. It has been suggested for a number of uses over the years including a memorial to veterans.
It has been discussed recently because the green space is adjacent to property Circle K plans to develop with a new store and gas pumps.
Steve Gokorsch, chairman of the Russell Board of Zoning Appeals, attended the trustees meeting last week with two other board members to discuss the green space. In reviewing the Circle K plans, he said the proposed plan has been a contentious issue with an impact that will reverberate for years.
He said the board of appeals members’ understanding has been that the township-owned property, or green space, was going to remain green. With that understanding, the BZA members told all residents who attended the Circle K hearings that it would be protected, Mr. Gokorsch said.
Residents said they wanted it to remain green space, he noted. It would be wrong to sell it to anyone without public comment. “We had been told it would not be sold to Circle K,” Mr. Gokorsch said. Now, he said, there is talk that trustees are considering selling it to Circle K.
“We came for clarification,” he said of his presence at the trustees meeting Sept. 18. He said the board of zoning appeals was not aware that it was up for sale and if it is, the public needs to know.
Russell Trustee Justin Madden stressed at the meeting and this week that there is no agreement with Circle K. “There has been no deal with Circle K, and at the rate things are going, there may not be a deal.
“But this opportunity is immensely important to our residents. Therefore, I am not going to allow this opportunity to get away. Our residents want the northeast corner improved, and I am determined to make that happen,” he said.
“Our negotiations with Circle K have sought to maximize the opportunities on the table to achieve the best outcome for our residents. We are looking to generate tax revenue for our township,” he said. “Our residents want, and they deserve, more tax revenue instead of more taxes. This opportunity presents the opportunity for substantial tax revenue and several other gains,” Mr. Madden said.
“Throughout this process we have also been mindful of preserving as much green space at the northeast corner of our town center as possible,” he said. “Circle K has been entirely receptive to that goal.”
Trustee Jim Mueller said he would not vote to sell the property without a public hearing. It has to be a unanimous vote by trustees, he noted. The township paid $75,000 for the site in 2006, he said. The water well was eliminated and sealed. “Otherwise, we would have had to do remediation.” There are restrictions on development on the land through 2031. Clean-up at the site would cost approximately $300,000, Mr. Mueller said. A consulting firm found two “hot spots” with petroleum by-products on the former BP gas station site.
“I don’t want it to be developed,” he said of the site. “I would only sell it with a deed restriction that it be kept as open space.”
Mr. Madden said that after the BZA finally granted Circle K 22 variances and denied three, the trustees unanimously agreed to enter into negotiations with Circle K, which have covered several options over the past few months. “The final outcome of the negotiations with Circle K is the prerogative of the trustees, not the BZA,” he said.
“I have updated my colleagues as to our negotiations with Circle K in several recent trustees’ executive sessions with legal counsel present,” Mr. Madden said. “Despite the progress we have made, one of our trustees has a different point of view regarding the opportunities before us, and we have not been able to reach a consensus within the trustees.
“Without a unanimous vote of the trustees, the opportunities in front of us run the risk of being withdrawn. I would hate for our township to miss out on these opportunities, I hope with further trustee discussion we might persuade our colleague to reconsider. In the interim there remains no deal with Circle K and the Circle K can withdraw these opportunities if they remain unaccepted,” Mr. Madden said.
In reviewing the BZA’s review and decisions on the variances requested by Circle K, Mr. Gokorsch said Circle K asked for a variance to the side yard of the township green space property. Zoning requires a 70-foot setback from the side yard, and Circle K wanted to be within 1.5 feet from the lot line. The variance was given to them with the knowledge that the township property would remain green space, he said.
As to the status of the final Circle K plan, it is currently undergoing review by Russell Zoning Inspector Shane Wrench. He is looking over nearly a year of BZA meetings and court documents to ensure that the variances received are in the final site plan.
Mr. Wrench noted that Circle K’s representative is sending some required minor adjustments that were needed to the plan. He is also awaiting a letter from the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District on the final water management and storm water retention plan. It is assumed Circle K is working on the plans for the demolition of buildings on the site, including a former veterinarian clinic and a former bank building. There is no word yet of when they will come down, Mr. Wrench said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.