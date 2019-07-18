The sale of Wiegand’s Lake Park in Russell is being celebrated by both the seller and the buyers. The intent by the new owners to continue to operate it as a park means it will live on as a place that has attracted families and organizations for outdoor gatherings for 87 years.
Parkman Township residents Ken and Carrie Borah bought the 104 acres at 9346 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in May from Wendy Wiegand, whose husband is Skip Pliml. She has managed the park with Bill Frantz.
Wiegand’s Lake Park has been a part of the Wiegand family and a landmark in the Russell Township community. Wilfred and Ella Wiegand started the park in 1932 with 50 acres.
Wendy Wiegand, granddaughter of Wilfred and Ella, has lived and worked at the park for most of her life. As the third generation owner, she is passionate about the park that was also run by her parents, Robert and Bianca Wiegand.
The park is centered around a 2-acre lake that was built by her grandparents and their many friends and family. There is paddle boating and swimming at the lake, and nearby are the volleyball and basketball courts, horseshoe courts, softball diamond and playgrounds, as well as pavilions, food stands and a circa 1937 dance hall.
“I’m truly delighted in the results,” she said of the sale to the Borahs.
“The park is so amazing,” Mrs. Borah said of its “exquisite beauty.” She recalled attending a company picnic in the 1980s at the park. “Every time I visited I felt peace, joy and happiness.” Whether people come for family picnics, reunions or company events, she said, “it’s like being with family.”
She noted how she and her husband drove by and saw that the park was for sale. Realtor Jeff English of Bainbridge was selling it for Ms. Wiegand. “We thought that is so sad. I can’t believe it’s for sale,” Mrs. Borah said.
After some thought, Mrs. Borah called Mr. English and they took a tour. “We just loved it,” she said. “We met with Wendy and Bill, and the more we learned about the business, the more we knew it was the right move.
“It is our intent to keep it as it is and to expand the seasons,” Mrs. Borah said. It is being called, “Making Memories at Wiegand Lake Park.”
The property includes the lake, a waterfall and rock outcroppings. There is a two-story party hall. Weddings, parties, reunions, company picnics and corporate meeting events are held there along with clambakes.
Meals are cooked on site and served all day during events, Mrs. Borah said. “They can walk up and get whatever they like from the menu,” she said.
It is already a family affair for the Borahs. Their daughter Annie, 18, is working at the park before going to college this fall. Their son Kyle, 17, a senior at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, works there as well “He does landscaping and maintenance.” And daughter Joslyn, who is 14, “loves to cook, bake and interact with people,” Mrs. Borah said. She is a freshman at the Lyceum School in South Euclid.
Mr. Borah is an engineer in Cleveland and works during his time off and on the weekends at the park.
“We’re in the learning process,” Mrs. Borah said. “Wendy and Bill are very patient and amazing. They are incredible, and this is such a wonderful opportunity.” They have held a number of events in June consistent with the park’s longtime offerings. “It is a wonderful opportunity to meet people from the community,” she added. “And there is such rich history on the property.”
Mrs. Borah noted Ms. Wiegand’s grandparents planted Christmas trees in the park some 60 years ago and they are huge now. “There’s so much to learn,” she said. “They are such great people,” she said of Ms. Wiegand, her husband and Mr. Frantz. We feel like family. To be able to listen and learn about the history of Wiegand’s Lake is exhilarating.”
Ms. Wiegand said she and Mr. Frantz are working with the new owners, teaching them the ropes. They will be running it as a park, just as it has been for so many years, she said.
Ms. Wiegand said she is training them and working as an employee with them. It takes some experience to cook for 1,000 people, she added.
“I’m truly delighted in the results,” she said of the sale, adding, “I want them to be successful. We have become best of friends and it is a continuation of the spirit and work ethic here.”
Because it will remain a park, Ms. Wiegand noted, “I’ll never have to say goodbye to the property and we will always be welcome here. For me it’s a 62-year love affair.”
For information on reservations, call 440-338-5795 or email wendy@wiegandslakepark.com.
