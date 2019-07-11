The City of Solon is moving forward with a $1.04 million resurfacing project of SOM Center Road from Route 422 south to the railroad bridge.
The City Council Public Works Committee last week accepted the low bid of Chagrin Valley Paving for the project. Officials said the project would address the section of road that has been the source of resident complaints.
In accepting the bid, Councilman Marc R. Kotora thanked City Engineer John J. Busch for his diligence in getting this project expedited.
“You stayed on them and I appreciate it,” Mr. Kotora said referring to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The city has been granted funding by ODOT for 90 percent of the eligible project construction cost which includes 80 percent federal dollars and 10 percent state dollars. The grant will cover $530,851 of the project cost, Mr. Busch explained.
The city’s share after reimbursement, based on the bid from Chagrin Valley Paving, will be $512,858 and will be for 10 percent of the funded construction cost and 100 percent cost of city construction items such as base repairs, curb and sidewalk repairs and storm sewer improvements.
Chagrin Valley Paving is familiar with this type of work, Mr. Busch noted, having performed the SOM Center resurfacing from Route 422 to Miles Road and the 2018 Annual Asphalt Repair Program for the city.
The work will be done at night, Mr. Busch noted, and will begin soon.
In the past year, this section of road has generated the most public comments and complaints, based on its current condition, Mr. Busch said.
The city has attempted to address the condition of the road by crack sealing it in this section in 2005, 2009 and 2013. It has also performed asphalt pairs in the area.
