Heroes come in all forms, and are not always dressed in a police or fire uniform.
That was the case during Monday’s Solon City Council meeting, where officials gave a special recognition to two Solon residents who went above and beyond the call of duty in both trying and dangerous situations.
To that end, Fire Chief William J. Shaw presented Solon residents Shaquita Russell and Chris Yates with plaques for their heroism in two separate incidents that occurred during the same weekend this past summer.
Ms. Russell was swimming at the Solon Community Center when she noticed a young child unresponsive in the pool, Chief Shaw explained. The young child was 4 years old and once Ms. Russell pulled her from the pool, a passer-by administered CPR and paramedics were soon on the scene.
The child is doing fine now thanks to Ms. Russell’s swift actions, Chief Shaw said.
On that same July weekend, Mr. Yates heard commotion and cries for help from a neighbor’s house on Dorset Lane, where a small fire had ignited in the kitchen. Mr. Yates entered the home and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, saving the home and the resident.
Chief Shaw thanked Mr. Yates for safely extinguishing the fire.
“Thank you so much for your heroic efforts,” Chief Shaw added to Ms. Russell and Mr. Yates.
“This is really the very best of Solon,” Councilman Douglas A. Magill commented. “It’s nice when we can recognize our citizens in this way.”
Chief Shaw said the term “Team Solon” is often used, and these residents exemplify that.
Councilwoman Nancy E. Meany also thanked Chief Shaw for bringing these residents before the dais.
“This is really great,” Mrs. Meany said. “God bless them for what they did.”
