Without a unanimous vote of City Council Monday and despite opposition from the primary property owner in the area, a mixed-use rezoning proposal encompassing 21.76 acres in the area of Aurora Road will find its place on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Voting in favor of the ordinance to create the mixed-use district, which would allow for a combination of commercial, residential and office uses, were Councilmen Jeremy A. Zelwin, Robert Shimits, William I. Russo and Douglas A. Magill and Councilwoman Nancy E. Meany. Opposing the ordinance were Councilmen Marc R. Kotora and Robert N. Pelunis.
Mrs. Meany noted that what council voted on was just to get the ordinance down to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, but it is ultimately up to the voters to decide.
In voicing their opposition, both Mr. Kotora and Mr. Pelunis said they had concerns with the density of the proposal, specifically the residential component which allows for up to 200 units.
“I’m concerned about the density of the apartments,” Mr. Pelunis said. “I think 200 units is a lot. It is too high of a density for this small of a property.”
The plan outlines a residential component that cannot occupy in excess of 33 percent of the planning area, nor exceed a maximum of 200 units.
Mr. Kotora said the apartments already in the city have a considerable impact on the Solon School District and this needs to be considered with any future development in this area as well.
“I’m all for a revitalized central downtown, but not when it comes with high density rental housing, and certainly not because developers want it,” Mr. Kotora said. “It is crystal clear the Solon residents don’t want their future to be about high density rental housing.
“Solon is and has been the envy of other municipalities, and I attribute much of our success to our strong zoning code and world class schools,” Mr. Kotora added. “It is important to realize the impact on the schools.”
Michael Herrick, son of Liberty Ford founder Jim Herrick, has opposed the residential component of the plan stating that it is too low and will not make for a successful development. In expressing his disapproval of the current plan, Mr. Herrick had suggested last month to table the current proposal and work with the administration to create a collaborative plan that meets the goals of all involved.
“At the end for the day the public is getting a glimpse of how tough it is to do business in Solon,” Mr. Herrick said Tuesday. “They are micromanaging a potential development that is hypothetical at this point. Imagine how tough it is to push a real redevelopment through?
“To me, I’m just a spectator at this point,” Mr. Herrick added. “We are in no rush, and when something comes along we will listen.
“It’s a make believe world where everything is beautiful and no one can do math,” Mr. Herrick said. “I believe that developers would not get a return on their investment under the current density allowed. They (the city) will struggle to find someone to move this project forward when they start with these limitations.”
Mr. Zelwin said this mixed use plan is an “economic development tool” to help people purchase properties that are blighted.
“Do you want the same old Solon?” Mayor Edward H. Kraus said. “What happened to the Sears site is what will happen if we continue this.
“If you love that motel (Solon Motel) so much, then don’t put it on the ballot,” Mayor Kraus said. “If you liked an abandoned Liberty Road site and want that to be the gateway for the next 10 years, then don’t put this on the ballot.”
“I’m supportive of this concept because we need the tool,” Mr. Magill said. “We can’t have it at the current zoning, but it is incumbent on us to explain (to residents) what this means and what it doesn’t mean.”
The administration recently expanded the targeted area for the district beyond the Liberty Ford site to include 49 properties in the area bounded by Aurora Road, Solon Road, Station Street and Melbury Avenue for the total of 21.6 acres, half of which is undeveloped.
The Planning Commission and City Council will have full control of what is presented to them following the rezoning, city officials noted.
“This is a planned unit development,” City Planning Director Robert S. Frankland explained. “It gives complete and utter control to the City Council, the governing body, to make determinations of what is acceptable and what is not acceptable. The plan approved by council becomes the actual zoning on the site, and council can deny that.”
Mr. Zelwin added that this tool is to increase value of the property and incentivize the area. He said that Mr. Herrick will not get good value for his property with the current zoning, which is C-4 Motorist Service Commercial.
Mayor Kraus agreed that the change will make the Liberty Ford property more profitable. The property is currently being sold for $3 million and Mr. Herrick reiterated he is in no hurry to sell.
“Michael (Herrick) would like to see 350 units,” Angee Shaker, director of business development said, “and we made it clear that is not what we want, and he has made it clear that he has a lot of (other) priorities and other businesses he is tending to.
“So it is incumbent on us to be proactive and go through this,” said Ms. Shaker, adding that Solon does not have high end apartments, which is the vision for the redevelopment, as a current option.
Mr. Herrick added Tuesday, “I’m in no rush, and I hope that for the city’s sake, I’m wrong and they are right. If they find a project, I’ll be happy to help when that comes along.”
