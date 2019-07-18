Progress is being made toward the largest part of the $7.1 million intersection improvement project at SOM Center and Aurora roads – the widening of the intersection, Dan Driscoll, construction project administrator, said last week.
Prior to the widening, more work needs to be completed, Mr. Driscoll explained of the project’s progress, including the installation of the sanitary sewer on the west side of Aurora Road, north of the intersection to Station Street. Once that is complete, Catts Construction will move over near the Burger King on the east side of SOM Center and Aurora roads to begin storm sewer installation in the area.
The storm sewer replaces the one that was old and failing in the area.
Also this week, crews will begin abandoning the existing storm sewer and begin restoration work in the area on the south side of Aurora Road west of SOM Center Road. That restoration work includes the addition of concrete sidewalks and drive aprons for all the businesses along that stretch.
“When they are done with that side, they will jump to the north side on the west end of Aurora and begin the restoration process,” Mr. Driscoll said. “Things are coming back together in that section.”
Soon after the sewer installation, the widening of the intersection will begin, Mr. Driscoll continued, which is the “main purpose of the project.” This is expected to begin in August, with work crews setting up zones and working on corners, specifically on the east side of the intersection.
Traffic is being maintained one way and the work is mainly being done at night, from about 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., although some takes place later in the morning “which gets more concerning,” Mr. Driscoll said. Off-duty police officers are on hand directing the traffic during the night.
“Traffic concerns have not been too bad with the work being done at night,” Mr. Driscoll noted. “Traffic is a lot lighter at night.”
Substantial completion of the project is scheduled for end of November, he added.
The intersection improvement project involves the widening on the east side of SOM only to remove the split phased left turns on SOM as well as on the north side of Aurora Road to add an additional through lane in the westbound direction. The goal is to improve traffic flow in one of the busiest areas of town.
The city has been granted funding for 90 percent of the eligible construction costs up to a maximum of $1.449 million and 85 percent of the eligible traffic signal related construction costs up to a maximum of just under $192,600.
The city’s share of this project, including 100 percent of the recommended alternates, will be $4.939 million.
