The Solon Engineering Department last week shared details of $20 million in infrastructure projects for 2020, and broke them down by priority.
City Engineer John J. Busch presented to the City Council Public Works Committee a preliminary budget for next year that included a variety of projects. He noted that the list was subject to change.
Starting dates for many projects depend on a number of factors such as securing legal rights of way, easements, approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation approvals and permits from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
Top priorities of the 14 projects include the $1.9 million Brookland Avenue Reconstruction which wraps up work done in recent years addressing the ABC streets; the $750,000 Briar Hill Drive culvert replacement; the $605,000 aerial sewer replacement project at the Water Reclamation Plant. Another project is $1.2 million for sidewalks on Solon Road linked to the pending Swagelok world headquarters construction and the $2.5 million for Solon Road reconstruction from Aurora to Bainbridge roads. All these project amount to about $11.8 million.
Another large top priority project slated for next year include rebuilding the Miles Road retaining wall estimated at $650,000 as well as the resurfacing of Cochran Road at $1.7 million and the Aurora Road widening right of way costs at $425,000. Rounding out some other top priority projects are the Creekside Trail rehabilitation at $1.05 million, the Fox Hill Drive storm sewer rehabilitation at $460,000; the Miles Road culvert replacement at the Moreland Hills/Solon portion for $13,000 and the Village of Orange/Solon portion for $135.000.
In the priority 2 projects, the city will perform eight projects that are done every year. These amount to about $5.6 million and include the concrete repair program at $2.5 million; the Asphalt repair program at $1.5 million, street striping at $210,000; sanitary and storm system repairs at $450,000, among others.
Priority 3 projects recommended for 2020 are supplementary to the priority 1-2 projects and include the city’s construction inspection services at $750,000; design services at $700,000 and materials testing at $80,000, among others.
Mr. Busch said he wanted to give the committee a “first look” in September with more details coming over the next couple of months. He noted that some of the projects were “rollovers” from this year that didn’t get completed.
The money for this work comes from the city’s infrastructure fund, which is 0.25 percent of the city’s $42 million income tax receipts.
Depending on what the committee wants to do, they will either table the budget or potentially accept it as presented and then refer it to the Finance Committee for inclusion with their budget discussions.
