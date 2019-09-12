On a balmy Election Day Tuesday, Ward 5 voters moved two Solon City Council candidates to the November general election.
In the city primary, incumbent Councilwoman Nancy E. Meany, 64, earned the most votes, followed by newcomer Peter Shanes, 60. David Vitale, 38, who came in third, will not advance to the Nov. 5 general election. The city charter calls for the top two vote-getters to face off for the seat.
According to unofficial results by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Mrs. Meany received 370 votes or 83.71 percent, Mr. Shanes recieved 44 votes or 9.95 percent and Mr. Vitale received 28 votes or 6.33 percent.
There are 2,646 registered voters in Ward 5.
The Ward 5 primary was among seven contests countywide during the special election.
“I’m grateful for Ward 5 residents who voted and voiced their support of my candidacy,” said Mrs. Meany, who serves as vice mayor and is seeking her third term in office, following the election. “I look forward to November and the opportunity to continue to serve our ward and our city.”
Mr. Shanes also thanked the voters who came out in support of his candidacy as well as Mr. Vitale “for a great primary race.
“I look forward to debating Nancy Meany and discussing the real issues that affect Ward 5 and Solon at large and winning the general election in November,” said Mr. Shanes, who works in commercial real estate, management and accounting. “I also look forward to getting more information to all of the voters in Ward 5 so they can make an informed decision.
“I appreciate everybody’s support and thank everyone for coming out,” Mr. Shanes added.
Mr. Vitale said following the election that he wanted to thank those who voted in support of him.
“Overall, I’m disappointed that more people didn’t get the message and want to see change and look for common sense leadership in Solon,” Mr. Vitale said. “They want to stick with the status quo.”
In what was considered a light voter turnout, residents trickled into Advent Lutheran Church’s polling location on Harper Road Tuesday, where all three candidates spent the entire day and into the evening greeting and talking to residents.
Ward 5 resident Jo Ellen Weingarten said that anytime there is the opportunity to vote, “it’s important to be here, show up and exercise our rights.”
Ms. Weingarten said she had already decided who to cast her vote for when entering the polls.
“I know who the candidates are,” she said.
Ward 5 resident Ilene Neides said she strongly believes in the importance of voting because every vote counts.
“We live in a wonderful city, and Solon has always had representatives who take the time to listen and then act on our behalf,” she continued. “If we want to have good representation then it’s our responsibility to get out there and vote.”
In other races this Nov. 5, in Ward 1, incumbent Councilman Douglas A. Magill is being challenged by planning commission chairman Eugene Macke Bentley and in Ward 3, incumbent Councilman Jeremy A. Zelwin is being challenged by former councilman John T. Scott. In Ward 7, Councilman William I. Russo is running unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.