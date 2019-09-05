City voters in Ward 5 will determine in a primary election slated for Tuesday (Sept. 10) which two candidates will move forward to the November general election.
For the seat, incumbent Councilwoman Nancy E. Meany, who serves as vice mayor, is being challenged by newcomers Peter Shanes and David Vitale. Only two candidates can face off in the fall.
The ward 5 polling location is at Advent Lutheran Church, 5525 Harper Road.
Mrs. Meany would be seeking her third term in office. Mr. Shanes works in commercial real estate and Mr. Vitale serves as assistant general manger at Jim Alesci’s Place.
Though there are contested races in the other wards, including Ward 1, 3 and 7, no primary is needed because there are two candidates or no challengers to the incumbents.
