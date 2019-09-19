A Ward 5 candidate for Solon City Council during this Nov. 5 general election spoke out at Monday’s council meeting on what he termed “voter intimidation” at the polls during last week’s primary election.
Peter Shanes, who will face off against incumbent Councilwoman Nancy E. Meany this fall, addressed the dais during the public comment segment of the meeting, taking aim at Mayor Edward H. Kraus, who was not in attendance, and Mrs. Meany for what he called poor judgment at the polls.
In specific, Mr. Shanes said he took issue with the fact that city Prosecutor Lon D. Stolarsky and Mayor Kraus’ assistant Maria Farley were “openly campaigning” for Mrs. Meany for hours, he said.
“Just because someone has the right to do something doesn’t mean it is appropriate,” Mr. Shanes said. “I’m paying for all of your salaries, and I resent this.”
“I’m a little miffed,” Mrs. Meany said Wednesday. “They are my supporters and I see nothing wrong with them supporting me. Lon (Stolarsky) is a constituent of mine and former council member.
“I believe in the past other council people have supported other members of council,” she added.
Mr. Shanes said Mr. Stolarsky has created a “potential conflict of interest” for residents of Ward 5.
Mr. Stolarsky said Tuesday, “we were exercising our First Amendment rights.” Mr. Stolarsky also said he and Ms. Farley are not representatives of City Hall.
He was there on his own time, Mr. Stolarsky continued, and supports Mrs. Meany “1,000 percent.
“I’m the former councilman of the ward and I live in that ward,” Mr. Stolarsky said. “Nancy is doing an excellent job and I fully support her re-election.”
Mr. Shanes said Ms. Farley should not have been there campaigning and questioned Mrs. Meany’s judgment with regard to this. “Their presence at the booth was inappropriate and this speaks to judgment,” Mr. Shanes said.
Their presence was the equivalent of “voter intimidation,” he added.
“I suspect in the case of Mr. Stolarsky it was perfectly legal for him to be there, but it was not appropriate,” Mr. Shanes said.
