A new medical office building is being planned for behind Walgreens in the city’s historic business district on Bainbridge Road.
Before city planners last week was a site plan from Dr. Philip D. Bomeli and KLM Real Estate Holdings LLC for a new 8,390 square-foot, single story office building at 33655-33695 Bainbridge Road, immediately to the west of the existing Walgreen’s building that faces SOM Center Road.
The commission approved a lot consolidation and variance associated with the building, as well as the site plan. City Council added its approval Monday.
The proposed building is intended to accommodate at least two office tenants. Dr. Bomeli will occupy the north end of the structure, and there will be a rental space to the south. Currently, building owners are working with a prospective tenant, they said.
Dr. Bomeli, an orthodontist, will have a staff of about 13 and eight exam chairs. To that end, a 59-space parking area is proposed to service the site and a banked cross access point is designated on the east side property line of the lot for potential future access to SOM Center Road, Planning Director Robert S. Frankland explained.
The building utilizes a brick façade and Western Reserve architecture in accordance with the requirements of the Historic Commercial Zoning District and Master Plan criteria of the area, Mr. Frankland continued. The building will feature all brick in shades of beige and brown and an efface cornice at top.
All of the plans were reviewed and approved by the city’s engineering and safety forces.
