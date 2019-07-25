Solon voters will consider a rezoning on the Nov. 5 ballot associated with a project lauded by city officials and linked to an area once eyed for luxury apartments.
Following a public hearing last week, City Council unanimously supported an ordinance submitting to the electorate the rezoning of 22 acres of land on Solon Road between Sedlak Interiors and the former Erico site from the C-3 commercial zoning district to the I-2 industrial manufacturing zoning district.
Proposed rezoning of this land was on the November 2016 ballot to pave the way for the Foundations of Solon, a $25 million luxury apartment complex, but city voters defeated the issue by a wide margin. Developers purchased the land from University Hospitals of Cleveland for $2.35 million for the project.
The market is calling for the site to be more of a mixture of light industrial and manufacturing, said Bob Nosal, executive managing director of Newmark Knight Frank, a commercial real estate firm.
“We believe this is the best use for the property,” Mr. Nosal said of the land owned by Nathan Lancry of Solon.
City officials voiced their agreement.
“We have to look at what the market is saying to us,” Mayor Edward H. Kraus said. “We are known locally, statewide and nationally as an industrial community.
“The market is obviously telling us industrial,” the mayor said. “It’s the best use for the site.”
Councilman Robert N. Pelunis added that he believes it would be acceptable to residents in the ward.
Ward 4 Councilman Marc R. Kotora, who represents residents living adjacent to the property, said his constituents have expressed support for the proposed rezoning and agreed that it represents the least impact on the surrounding residential neighborhoods, including W. Sharondale and Jaclyn drives.
“I believe that the industrial zoning will result in much less of a disturbance to the surrounding residential neighborhoods than what a potential commercial development can do,” Mr. Kotora said. That is because the rear property setbacks for the industrial zoning are nearly almost three times that of commercial zoning. Current zoning is 25 feet with buffering, with industrial substantially greater at 150 feet.
“I believe a light manufacturing use there will end up being less of a disturbance than a potential commercial development,” he said.
The I-2 allows for manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and office. It would be similar to uses along Cochran Road, Planning Director Robert S. Frankland said, noting that there are prohibitive uses for high industrial.
Moving forward, Mr. Kotora said he would like to see specifics to building locations.
“Based on everything I have been told at this point, I am supportive,” Mr. Kotora said. “It’s a higher and better use. It will result in more income tax for the city” and puts the area in conformity, with the exception of Sedlak, to other properties in the area.
Mr. Frankland also said the transition makes sense as there is a mixture of zoning in the area of the property, including office use on SOM Center Road.
