A Solon business owner was arrested as part of the undercover operation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which was conducted in Northeast Ohio during the Major League Baseball All-Star week in Cleveland last week.
On July 10, Solon police arrested Douglas Graham, 50, of Brunswick, and charged him with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
According to the police report, Mr. Graham began communicating with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old male on July 9. The conversation continued the next day, where a prearranged location was agreed upon at the Solon Community Park to engage in sexual activity, police stated in the report.
Mr. Graham, who owns the Domino’s Pizza on Aurora Road, arrived at the park at 6679 SOM Center Road at 12:20 p.m. where he was immediately arrested, the report states. Mr. Graham drove to the park in a Domino’s pizza car, police said.
The undercover operation of the Cuyahoga County Task Force is done year-round and in partnership with the State Attorney General’s Office. The sweeps are typically done during large-scale events where there are many visitors to areas like Cleveland.
Mr. Graham was one of about 30 individuals arrested in the investigation involving individuals trying to arrange meetings with teens for sex.
The officer Mr. Graham communicated with was a Solon officer who works undercover with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the report.
A bond was set at $15,000 in Bedford Municipal Court. Mr. Graham was released from jail after posting 10 percent of the bond or $1,500 in cash. His case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas where a hearing date will be set.
