More flexibility and better balance have been the benefits of Tai Chi for Solon senior Riva Adamovsky, 71, she said.
For Lou Slosar, 68, he wants to keep moving in his older years and re-joined the class after a back injury.
“If yoga becomes too difficult for my body, this is something to fall back upon,” he said.
For the handful of seniors each week who take part, gentle movements linked to the practice of Tai Chi have a multitude of benefits.
“I’m more flexible, and I just feel much better after I do it,” Ms. Adamovsky said. “I feel stronger physically and toned.”
Instructor Wesley Willis, ranked internationally in Kung Fu, of which Tai Chi is a subset, said that the class focuses on breathing and the gentle movement itself, which “is really ideal for people who are older, injured or overweight.
“It works well for them,” he said, “because it is not high impact like a lot of exercise.”
Tai Chi, which originated in China as a martial art, is a complete system, Mr. Willis continued.
“It’s kind of neat how it works,” he explained. “It’s an overall body improvement, which increases chi, or internal power, in the body.
“It’s what the Chinese believe to be the central part of the health and body,” he added.
The class can help anything from weak ankles to those with various health or weight problems.
Normally, the participants who gather each Thursday at the Solon Senior Center, are standing, although a recent participant was able to take part in a wheelchair, Mr. Willis said.
“This gentle form of exercise has been shown to help maintain strength, flexibility and balance,” Senior Center Director Jill Frankel said. “There is growing evidence that this mind-body practice has value in treating or preventing many health problems.”
The center offers Tai Chi multiple times a week. For class information, call 440-349-6363.
“Maintaining Tai Chi programming is important to us because of the multitude of benefits received by older persons who regularly practice it,” Ms. Frankel added.
“I’m enjoying the movement,” Mr. Slosar said. “I seem to be losing my balance with the onset of years, so I’m hoping this will help.”
“It’s gentle and dance-like,” Mr. Willis said, with the most important principles being breathing, relaxation and “turn on your waist.
“That gives you the internal massaging of your organs,” he said.
