Solon City Council last week created a designated school traffic zone for the Solon City School District’s new preschool location on SOM Center Road.
The school district acquired the property at 6545 SOM Center Road for $1.7 million last year from the Cleveland Hebrew Schools & Institute and spent about $550,000 for inside renovations and $285,000 for outside renovations. The new location opened in time for this academic year in August and currently houses about 100 students ages 3-5.
“The inner workings of the SOM building are much more conducive to a preschool setting,” Director of Communications Tamara Strom noted.
Like all of the school buildings, “it is important to have the added safety of school zone signage during the hours when students are arriving and leaving school,” she said.
City officials approved amending the traffic control map to create a designated school zone and for the installation of signage. That means the speed limit during school opening and closing hours on SOM for this and other school buildings will be 20 mph.
The process involves a review by the city’s traffic engineers.
The SOM Center building had been home to Learning Trails preschool, the Great Wall of China after-school program and Congregation Kol Chadash, which disbanded in 2015.
The preschool’s former location was in the Arthur Road School building, Ms. Strom said. After Arthur Road closed as a kindergarten through fourth grade center, the preschool remained in that building.
But when the SOM Center Road building became available, Ms. Strom said it made sense to look at the structure, which was created as a school and a preschool.
