In an attempt to identify victims of human trafficking, Solon police said they discovered a group of prostitutes at a city hotel as part of an undercover operation.
At 7:54 p.m. Aug. 20, Solon police responded to the TownPlace Suites, 6040 Enterprise Parkway.
Several women were contacted after posting sexually explicit ads on various websites, police said.
Prior to the females arriving, they conversed with police who were working undercover and agreed to engage in sexual activities for hire, according to the report.
Solon police worked with the Cuyahoga County Human Trafficking Task Force on this sting.
When the females entered the hotel that evening, money was exchanged after the girls agreed to sex acts, and at that point, back up officers entered the room. One of the females removed a plastic baggie from her bra and ate the contents inside, which police suspected to be heroine, the report said. The woman also actively resisted officers in their attempt to take her into custody. She was later transported to a medical facility.
Officers outside the hotel noticed a vehicle leaving after dropping the females off. The driver was found to have a suspended license from Florida and a search of the vehicle uncovered marijuana, condoms and cash, police said.
Police charged Alexandra Vall, 24, of Brooklyn with prostitution; Paige DiCarlo, 30, of Cleveland, with prostitution and resisting arrest; Kristie Mace, 22, of Zainesville, with prostitution; Bryttani Burrer, 21, of Cleveland, with prostitution; and Daniel Dasque, 42, of Orlando, Fla., with driving with a suspended license and drug possession.
“The goal of the sting was to identify people held against their will and that was not the case in this situation,” Solon Lt. Joseph Alestock said.
Police said that the detective bureau works with the county task force and have conducted about three of these stings recently. Another is planned for later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.