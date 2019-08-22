Toeing the line against some of the fastest middle-distance runners in the country, Solon 2013 graduate Therese Haiss, 23, pushed the pace during the second annual Guardian Mile on Saturday night at the Hope Memorial Bridge in Cleveland.
A Division I state track and field champion for the Lady Comets in 2012, when she clocked a 2:08.05 in the 800-meter dash as a junior, Haiss is now sponsored by Adidas and competing in her second season as a professional road racer, after graduating as an all-American for the University of Arkansas in 2017.
Dubbed the fastest mile in Ohio, the Guardian Mile elite men’s and women’s events featured a $17,000 purse and attracted other collegiate all-Americans and Olympians alike for a straightaway shot over the Cuyahoga River.
The mile started with an 800-meter uphill grade from West 24th Street, near the West Side Market, went past the art deco guardian figures of the Hope Memorial Bridge, which the race is named after, and then downhill to the finish line near the Western Reserve Fire Museum at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, just short of Progressive Field.
Leading the Elite Women’s Mile of nine competitors at the midway point of the race, Haiss took home $500 from the purse, before going on to finish eighth in 4:55.89. The lone local in the women’s field, she finished fifth in 4:39 a year ago.
Haiss’ lifetime best in the mile is a 4:34.54, which she ran during the 2017 NCAA indoor track and field championships.
Meanwhile, Shannon Osika, 26, of Michigan, a 2020 Olympic hopeful, won Saturday’s road race in 4:27.20, the fastest mile run by a female in the state of Ohio. Osika was a six-time all-American at the University of Michigan and a U.S. Olympic Trials participant in the 1,500 meters in 2016.
Nikki Hiltz, 24, of Santa Cruz, California, who also ran at Arkansas with Haiss, won the USA Track and Field 1-Mile Road Championships in 4:29.7 in April in Des Moines, Iowa. But she scratched from running in the Guardian Mile, after coming off a gold-medal showing in the 1,500-meter run during the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, the previous week.
The men’s elite race of the Guardian Mile featured two-time Olympic 1,500-meter medalist Nick Willis, 36, of New Zealand, who defended his title in 3:58.12, beating out Nick Harris, 25, a former University of Colorado standout, by 0.25 second.
Willy Fink, 25, of Maumee, Ohio, and Craig Huffer, 29, of Australia, also cracked the four-minute barrier to finish third and fourth in the 12-man race.
Rae Alexander and Don Alexander, of Strongsville, organized the inaugural Guardian Mile last year with the intentions of attracting world-class runners to a unique atmosphere in Cleveland, in addition to adding Northeast Ohio to the top-tier road race map.
Up next, Solon’s Haiss will compete in the pro women’s field of the 5th Avenue Mile on Sept. 8 in New York City.
