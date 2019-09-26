The following Solon residents were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Ohio University in Athens: Isabella V. Achim, Leia R. Bendersky, Katherine E. Borshov, Michael A. Borshov, Madelyn E. Braun, Rachel H. Braun, Alyssa R. Brodsky, Joshua M. Chernomorets, Nathan E. Chernomorets, Aubrienne E. Cirino, Nicole E. Fudale, Elsa K. Gran, Patrick J. Hackett, Jared E. Harrison, Rachel M. Jackman, Alex R. Jackson, Chazz J. Johnson-Hawks, Alexandra S. Koran, Farrah S. Kozyr-Verni, Zachary P. Mandry, Kelly L. Moss, Jordan L. Pressman, Noah Salyers, Allison R. Saraniti, Erin E. Segal, Spencer W. Seide, Amy M. Shirilla, Kaylee R. Smith, Kelsie S. Somogyi, Jordan A. Thompson and Michael Tsironis.
Four Solon residents received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine during spring commencement at Ohio University in Athens: Caitlin C. Finelli, Urbee D. Haque, Ariel D. Moore and Jeremy R. Schiele.
The following Solon residents received degrees during spring commencement at Ohio University in Athens: Patrick S. Kravitz, Master of Sports Administration; Candace Q. Jones, Thomas R. Nowakowski and Nicholas Szucs, B.S. in nursing; Rachel S. Fisher, Leah A. Gardner, Mikenzie L. Schrantz and Marc F. Tsentr, B.S. in health; Alex R. Jackson and Matt J. Lackritz, B.S. in journalism; Nathan E. Chernomorets, Macy A. Friedman, Chazz J. Johnson-Hawks, Sofia V. Korobov and Madison E. Patton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bradley S. Forsythe, B.S. in industrial and systems engineering; Hyeyoun Won, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Michael A. Borshov, Bachelor of Science; Alexandra S. Koran, Bachelor of Arts; Chandler A. Seide, Bachelor of Specialized Studies; Olivia J. Bell, B.S. in food and nutrition sciences; Rachel L. Kapusta, B.S. in communication; and Selby Ginis, B.S. in visual communication.
Ashley A. Rothstein and Julia D. Elliott of Solon were named to the dean’s list for summer semester at Ohio University in Athens.
The following Solon residents received degrees during summer commencement at Ohio University in Athens: Zachary R. Stearns, MBA; Julia D. Elliott, B.S. in child and family studies; Karen Lockman, B.S. in nursing; Joshua M. Chernomorets, Bachelor of Business Administration; Alyssa N. Macko, B.S. in education; and Rebecca L. Fisher, Bachelor of Science.
