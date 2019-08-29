As a busy summer construction season wraps up, the city prepares for a large lineup of projects heading into fall, Dan Driscoll, construction project administrator, said Tuesday.
Overall, the city embarked on about $21 million in infrastructure work for this year, with the summer including a variety of projects, large and small. Among the work includes the painting of fire hydrants throughout the city; the installation of a traffic signal on Bainbridge Road near Nestle; preventative maintenance and crack sealing, as well as sewer grouting.
Summer also saw the catch basin repair program completion as well as concrete repair done citywide. The Arbordale Avenue reconstruction project is also under way as well as the Derby Downs Drive reconstruction project.
Heading into fall, motorists will experience some delays due to the SOM Center resurfacing from Route 422 to the railroad bridge, a $1.04 million project set to begin after Labor Day.
Mr. Driscoll said the majority of the work is to be done at night, however some of the base repairs of the concrete base will require lane closure during the daytime to allow the concrete to be cured. Substantial completion of that project is slated for Oct. 31.
This section of road has generated the most public comments and complaints due to its current condition. The city has attempted to address the condition of the road by crack sealing it in this section in 2005, 2009 and 2013. It has also performed asphalt repairs in the area.
The city has been granted funding for 90 percent of the eligible project construction cost (80 percent federal dollars and 10 percent state dollars) up to a maximum of $711,000. The grant funding will cover $530,851 of the project cost.
The city’s share after reimbursement, will be $512,858 and will be for 10 percent of the funded construction cost and 100 percent cost of city construction items such as base repairs, curb and sidewalk repair and storm sewer improvements.
Fall will also see the completion of the Community Center natatorium project building restoration at $186,000; the replacement of the roof on Fire Station 1 for $276,000; and asphalt repairs of city streets at $1.6 million, Mr. Driscoll said.
“It’s been a pretty busy summer season, and lots of work is lined up for the fall,” he added.
