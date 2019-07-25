Triathletes don’t necessarily peak between the ages of 26 and 29, like in some of the traditional team sports, such as basketball or soccer.
Individual races that take endurance and mental fortitude, like Olympic distance triathlons, Ironman competitions, marathons or other ultra-distance events aren’t always for the young or the weak-minded.
So, while Michael Arsena, 30, of Solon, didn’t fully devote himself to training for triathlons until last season, he’s just getting started.
“I’m up to a half Ironman now and, hopefully, full Ironman next year,” he said. “I had been doing just other exercising things, and my first technical triathlon was when a friend asked me to do it in 2013. It was just a little sprint. Then I had a little hiatus, and it wasn’t until last year’s Cleveland Tri that I started to do this full-time, if you will.”
The 2007 Solon graduate finished runner-up in the 30-to-34 age group during the Olympic distance of the 33rd Cleveland Triathlon on Sunday along the Lake Erie shore downtown. A certain friend was with him in spirit.
In the 51.5-kilometer race, or about 32 miles, Arsena clocked a 2:31:31, finishing 13th overall and bested only by James Bircher, 30, of Cleveland, in his age group. A more experienced triathlete, Bircher clocked a 2:19:09, just one minute, 53 seconds, behind overall champion Daniel Torres, 28, of Hudson.
The event features a 1.5-kilometer swim inside the breakwall of the North Coast Harbor, where triathletes stroke right past the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a 40-kilometer bike ride on the closed-to-traffic Memorial Shoreway, which cyclers otherwise never get the opportunity to experience, and a 10-kilometer run that finishes at First Energy Stadium.
“It was pretty nice cycling on the memorial highway,” Arsena said. “You get a very nice view of the Browns stadium, Edgewater, you know, downtown Cleveland. It’s just a very unique experience to do that. The water inside the breakwall is flat, going right by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You get to do things you couldn’t do without this triathlon event.”
A soccer player during his days at Solon High School, Arsena was a member of the Comets’ 17-4 Division I regional runner-up campaign his senior season in the fall of 2006.
Solon’s season came to an end in a 1-0 loss against eventual state champion Stow-Munroe Falls (20-0-2) that year. Solon boys soccer current head coach Ryan Greenhill, entering his fourth year at the helm, was a junior on that team.
“Ryan’s a good friend of mine,” Arsena said. “When I train, I head up to the Solon track. I’ll run or cycle up there from my house, and he’s coaching now. So, I’ll see him coaching and wave or give him a pat on the back. But, yeah, he was a very good asset on our team in 2006.”
Arsena went on to attend Ohio University, earning a degree in exercise physiology, before moving back home, starting a construction company with his brother, Frank Arsena, a 2002 Solon graduate, and buying a house in his hometown.
“I love the location in Solon,” he said. “There’s friendly streets to cycle on. I head into the Metroparks for runs or cycles. It’s just a very beautiful area. The road conditions, sometimes in other cities there’s debris or just other things that could possibly pop your tire, but not too much of that in Solon.”
With his background in soccer, Arsena said running always came natural to him.
Finishing off his triathlon with 10 kilometers on foot Sunday, Arsena clocked 49:05, or a 7:54 mile pace for 6.2 miles.
“Coming from a soccer background, running was good,” he said. “The barrier to entry for cycling is the cost. You know, I got a tri bike. Not everyone spends a few thousand dollars on a tri bike. So, I got that and became pretty efficient in cycling. And then swimming, I guess when I was a kid, I did swimming lessons, but I just didn’t get the hang of it. And, so, I’d say swimming is the biggest thing I need to overcome. I try to get out in the open water as much as I can.”
Arsena clocked 34:23 in the 1.5-kilometer swim, or about a 36:54 mile pace, and a 1:05:36 in the 40-kilometer cycling portion of the triathlon, or a 2:44 mile pace.
Bircher, the lone guy in the 30-to-34 age group to beat Arsena, made up the most separation during the swimming portion of the race.
“Only having a solid year and a half of training, I was pretty pleased with my time,” Arsena said. “The guy who beat me in my age group maybe beat me by 10 minutes or so, and he said he had three years of experience. So, I try to keep a level head and just hope to improve. Hopefully, next year and the year after that, hopefully, I’m just chipping away and getting faster.”
With his degree in exercise physiology, Arsena said he came up with his own training regimen during last year’s triathlon season, when he competed in the shorter sprint divisions of the sport.
Since then, he purchased an app called Training Peaks, which allows him to buy training plans from various coaches and other triathletes, he said.
Leading up to his half Ironman triathlon, which is 70.3 miles, last month in Maryland, Arsena was training six days a week, sometimes going at it for more than five hours in all three disciplines on Saturdays.
“It gets to be a lot, and the commitment is real, and you go through all this stuff,” he said. “Some days you’re waking up early or you’re just going through these long hours, and you’re like, ‘Hey, I’m just an age grouper. I’m not getting paid for this. Why?’ You know, sometimes you question everything.”
On a personal level, Arsena goes through the rigors of training to stay fit and keep his life structured, he said.
While he first dabbled in the triathlon world in 2013, it wasn’t until his friend died that Arsena started devoting serious time to the sport, he said.
“My brother and I own a construction company, and he worked for us for about two years,” Arsena said of his friend. “I got very close to him. He was like a mentor in construction, and he was only 37, so he was kind of like a brother. He wasn’t too old. But he ended up passing away very unexpectedly, which just killed me.
“He helped me work on my house. He taught me a lot. So, training for something was just kind of anxiety and stress relief. I just started running and cycling and thought, ‘Oh, yeah, I did that triathlon a couple years ago, and maybe I’ll get back into that.’”
Without the death of his friend as a motivation to get back into triathlons, Arsena said he doesn’t know if he would be putting in the time to train like he is now.
Running and cycling became his therapy, he said.
“It was just knowing, like, that whole ‘life is short and do what you want,’” Arsena said. “You know, other people tell me, ‘Oh, this is too much,’ but this is what I feel, and this is what I want to do with my life. I mean, I talked to him an hour before he passed away, and everything was fine, and then the next day he’s not there. So, my world was upside down, and I told myself, ‘Hey, if you want to do something, then you better do it now while you can.’”
Going from a team sport like soccer, where an athlete has to rely on other people to practice and play, triathletes can train on their own schedule.
And while it’s the little things that keep Arsena going, like getting recognized in a feature article or the encouragement from his friends and family, the excitement of a sport that involves racing, against opponents or against oneself, is simply exhilarating, he said.
“When I run races, my friend who passed away, he’s kind of on my left shoulder, if you will,” Arsena said. “I’m thinking about him and the things that he told me about life and work and, in general, about facing your fears, like just put your nose to the grindstone and get through it and work hard and do what makes you happy.
“So, yeah, I’ve got him on my left shoulder, and then my grandfather, who passed away, he’s on my right shoulder. So, I’m just thinking about them and kind of doing it to remember the spirit of life and remembering those good influences in my life.”
