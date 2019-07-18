Solon’s fire department continues to improve, proof of which was unveiled recently as part of an ISO Fire Rating, Chief William J. Shaw explained last week.
Chief Shaw explained that ISO, or Insurance Services Office, a private company, evaluates fire departments on a regular basis. The score, which ranges from 1 to 10, with 1 being the best, encapsulates how well a community’s fire department is doing. The score impacts home insurance premiums, although that impact is based on individual insurers.
The last time Solon was rated was in 2014 and it rated a 4, Chief Shaw explained. At that time, the department made improvements in the area of training, specifically of fire officer type training. In a recent rating this May, Solon advanced to a 3.
That improvement was based on a couple distinct factors, Chief Shaw continued.
One was the move to regionalize operations through the Chagrin Valley Dispatch Center, when it was previously done in house. They jumped a few points due to this, and that was based on the value to the amount of technology that the CVD provides, Chief Shaw said.
The second factor that helped increase the overall rating was associated with City Council approving an increase in funding for the department’s training as well as an increase in staffing. An extra person on each shift was added this year, he said. The department’s full roster is 61.
The training budget increased to $10,970 for this year compared to $6,500 last year.
“We are a better department than we were five years ago,” Chief Shaw said, “and a lot of the credit goes to the mayor and council for making some hard decisions.
“Moving to CVD was really difficult, but I think that is benefiting us, not only in service but helping to improve the (ISO) classification.”
Industry wide, fire departments strive to improve and get the lowest rate possible, Chief Shaw added.
“It’s hard to measure the effectiveness of a fire department,” he said. “You can have one fire that throws your fire loss numbers off.”
