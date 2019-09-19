Solon City Hall has received complaints – and more than a dozen vehicle claims - in regard to damage sustained as a result of roadwork currently under way on SOM Center Road, from Route 422 to the railroad bridge.
Those claims have been forwarded to Chagrin Valley Paving, the contractor on the $1.04 million project. Claims are the responsibility of the contractor, City Engineer John J. Busch said last week.
He noted that vehicle claims are common with roadwork projects, but this project “may be a little more extensive than typical.”
Typically, damage claims get resolved through the contractor’s insurance company, Mr. Busch said.
In the instance of the SOM Center Road project, there could be a lot of factors resulting in the vehicle damage, Mr. Busch continued, but the main issue involves the castings that are raised about 3.5 inches higher than the road after the existing pavement was milled off.
“The castings were at the same elevations of the road before they were melded off, but now they took away the elevations which expose those castings,” he said.
Castings are the access for manhole or water valve covers.
Currently, the contractor is doing base repairs and once those are complete, which is anticipated to be done in about two weeks, they will come through and put the base course of asphalt on the road. That will smooth the road out, Mr. Busch said.
The project is expected to be substantially complete this construction season. Traffic is being maintained both ways, and backups are occurring on the Route 422 freeway ramps.
In the past year, this section of road has generated the most public comments and complaints, based on its current condition, Mr. Busch said.
The city has attempted to address the condition of the road by crack sealing it in this section in 2005, 2009 and 2013. It has also performed asphalt pairs in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.