A perfect fall day with temperatures hovering in the low 70s marked Solon’s third annual Fall Market, which drew hundreds last Saturday to the Solon Community Park.
A total of 50 vendors, ranging from fall arts and crafts to jewelry, food, home decor and more, as well as various food trucks and live music, dotted the landscape, with families of all ages milling throughout.
It was the furry four-legged friends scattered throughout the park that drew the attention of Zoya Malik, 14, a Solon resident and student at Solon Middle School.
“I love seeing all the dogs,” she said. “It’s also so nice to see our community together and able to have fun.”
Booths and picnic tables were positioned in accordance with social distancing health guidelines, and many enjoyed picnics in the grass as well as treats from the food trucks.
“I’m really impressed by the food trucks,” Kent resident Brent Reichert said.
His friend Anthony Massa, visiting from Chicago, added “it is nice to be able to do something, especially during this time and to see the support of small, independent businesses.
“Plus, it is such a beautiful day and it captures the spirit of the community, especially in a time we are needing that.”
Director of Recreation Rich Parker, who greeted many entering the outdoor market area, said that this was another opportunity to get out and for families to enjoy themselves.
“We are thankful the weather cooperated,” he added.
Speaking to the fall theme, a display was set up at the entrance, complete with cornstalks, hay bales and pumpkins to allow participants to pose for a photo. The attendees were also greeted by the music of three bands, who performed throughout the day.
Vendors sold a variety of goods including handmade soap, dog treats, masks, art, woodwork, homemade food and artisan aprons.
“We are hearing from our vendors that it is just so nice to be able to be out,” said Mayor Edward H. Kraus, who mingled with the crowd. “This is also a great way for our community to come together and get back to normal life but be safe.
“It’s just fun,” the mayor said.
“This is amazing and so nice to socialize with people,” said vendor Brittany Allen, owner of My Mindful Market, featuring all-natural trail mixes and granola bites.
Jessica Risdon, who owns Telluric Studio, featuring decorative mirrors, trinket boxes and coasters, agreed.
“It’s nice to be around people again and get some fresh air,” she said. This is her first market since COVID-19 canceled the ones she had attempted earlier in the year.
