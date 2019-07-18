Tamara Strom 440-349-2914
Speech, debate world championship
Solon speech and debate team member Kayla Arenschield brought home a world championship from the National Speech & Debate tournament in Dallas. Kayla was one of five Cleveland area students selected to compete on the Cleveland District’s World Schools Debate team during Nationals.
The Cleveland District World Schools team included five students: Kayla from Solon, two students from Vermilion and two from Hawken School.
“World Schools Debate features a dynamic form of debate combining the concepts of ‘prepared’ topics with ‘impromptu’ topics, encouraging debaters to focus on specified issues rather than debate theory or procedural arguments,” according to the National Speech & Debate Association. “This highly interactive style of debate allows debaters to engage each other, even during speeches. This challenging format requires good teamwork and in-depth quality argumentation.”
Cleveland’s team debated 12 rounds against more than 200 teams from across the United States and the world, including teams from Canada, Mexico and China. They addressed a wide range of topics such as government control of social media during times of national emergency, the prospect of a bipartisan unity ticket in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, individual action being key to addressing climate change, reduction of U.S. military forces in Syria and removal of restrictions on voting rights based on current felony incarceration among others. In the final round, the Cleveland team defeated a team from China to capture the championship.
Free and reduced lunch policy
Solon City Schools announced its 2019-2020 program year policy for free and reduced price meals for students unable to pay the full price of meals or milk served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast, After School Care Snack or Special Milk Program. Each school office, and the central office, has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. The Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines will be used for determining eligibility. Children from families whose annual income is at or below the Federal Guidelines are eligible for free and reduced price meals.
Application instructions are being distributed to all homes in notices to parents or guardians. To apply for free and reduced-price benefits, households should complete the application in full. A complete application is required. Households which currently receive Special Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits (SNAP, formally known as food stamps) or Ohio Works First (OWF) funds for a child must provide the child’s name, the SNAP or OWF case number and signature of an adult household member on the application. Households which do not receive SNAP or OWF funds must provide the names of all household members, the last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult signing the application or state “none” if the adult does not have a Social Security number, the amount and source of income received by each household member, (state the monthly income) and the signature of an adult household member. If any of this information is missing, the school cannot process the application.
Households will be notified of the approval or denial of benefits.
