The new Chick-fil-A building in Solon is moving along quickly, set for a September opening, and is among the many projects underway in the city, Planning Director Robert S. Frankland said Tuesday.
“This is the busiest year I have seen in the city,” Mr. Frankland said. “There are lots of projects.
“Everywhere there is vacant commercial land, there is a proposal to develop it.”
Chick-fil-A, planned at the corner of Solon Road and Kruse Drive, will be a building measuring 5,000 square feet, which is the largest of the fast-food franchise’s prototypes.
Mr. Frankland said everything is moving ahead with the building’s construction, and there have been no issues thus far. There had been some delay in association with the utilities, including Cleveland Division of Water, but it has all been worked out, he said.
“The building is going up very quickly,” Mr. Frankland said. “It will definitely transform that area.
“It’s going to be something Solon residents are going to use.”
Nearby, the redevelopment of the SOM Center Plaza, where a vacant Sears sat for years, is also moving quickly, with the paving of the parking lot scheduled for month’s end. Mr. Frankland said it is not certain if the Marc’s lot will follow suit and pave as well. They are not required to do so, unless it is deemed in disrepair, but it is something the city would want.
“Obviously we want the whole site to look the same,” he said. “The city will watch it.”
Plans are to open the Hobby Lobby by the end of September, and the Aldi around the beginning of November.
Other projects include a new Wendy’s on Aurora Road, Swagelok’s world headquarters construction on Solon Road, an addition to Brennan Industries on Cochran Road, as well as the Omni senior housing project and their headquarters on Kruse Drive as well as a new Yours Truly, also on Kruse.
Mr. Frankland said looking ahead a proposal is also likely to come through for a new dental office building behind Walgreens on Bainbridge Road.
