When employees of Nestle USA learned that the Solon Senior Center was providing meals to seniors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, they immediately offered to lend a helping hand.
They not only began to provide frozen meals that are utilized four to five days a week by residents, but they have committed to continue giving out the meals through the end of the year.
“Providing both nutrition and the connection from the deliveries gives seniors assurance that their community is truly concerned about their well-being and is willing to take action,” said Jill Frankel, director of senior services in Solon. “The meals remove concern related to potential exposure to COVID-19 while trying to obtain food or the effort required to prepare meals, as well as financial concerns.”
This is not the first time Nestle has helped Solon’s own.
The company has worked with the Solon Senior Center on food drives over the past few years, said Allison Baker, a spokeswoman for Nestle.
“At the start of the pandemic, we knew that many senior citizens were sheltering in place or otherwise unable to get food or other groceries,” Ms. Baker said. “We wanted to help support them even more.”
The factory began donating products and volunteering weekly in March and has committed to supporting the center through the end of the year. The factory has been donating five meals per person, per week, plus a side dish of harvest apples.
About 50 seniors who receive weekly meals were identified through out-reach and in-reach phone calls or emails, Ms. Frankel explained. Meals are provided to individuals who live alone with limited access to family and friends, might not have the ability to shop or prepare meals, have limited incomes as well as those who have the need to remain at home.
In addition to the outreach for Solon seniors, Nestle in May provided a drive-up lunch for frontline workers. That included a plant-based Sweet Earth Awesome Burger, chips and a drink prepared by Nestle’s chefs, Ms. Baker said.
To respond to the COVID-19 crisis, Nestle has supported communities in important ways, Ms. Baker continued. That includes increasing support for the company’s long-term partners, listening to experts on new areas of need and identifying more opportunities through local communities and Nestle employees, she added.
