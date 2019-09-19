For the fifth consecutive year, the Solon public school system earned the spot as the No. 1 district in the state of Ohio.
That designation came with the release of the annual district report cards last week by the Ohio Department of Education. Despite its past rankings, Solon managed to have a slight improvement in its Performance Index, which measures student achievement over time, to 112.6 out of 120 points from last year’s 111.8. Index points are used to determine rankings across the state.
“We are very gratified to see the hard work of students and staff reflected in the district’s performance index score again this year,” said Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Deborah Siegel.
Rocky River was second highest and Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District was third in the state, according to the state report released on Sept. 12.
Solon has an overall grade of A as well as A’s in all graded components including Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success. The district did not receive a rating for the Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers component because 98.7 percent of kindergarten students are on the right track for reading.
The district also met all 24 indicators, which Ms. Siegel attributed not only to the overarching goals, but also the direct efforts of teachers.
“The district’s mission of ‘every student, every day’ drives our Solon schools’ culture. This expectation is clearly articulated and staff members work in collaborative teams focusing on continuous improvement for each student,” she said.
Solon also saw a letter grade raise from a B to an A in the progress of students identified as the lowest 20 percent statewide in reading, math or science achievement.
“Our staff continually monitors the progress of each student’s achievement and subsequently adjusts and modifies instruction in real time to positively impact learning,” said Ms. Siegel. “If a student is not making progress, a team will meet to discuss and analyze the situation to recalibrate the intervention.”
The district also received a 100 percent in Gap Closing, which shows how well the district helps the most vulnerable populations of students in English language arts, math and graduation meet or surpass performance expectations. It also measures how the district is doing in helping English language learners.
Ms. Seigel said the district focuses efforts on meeting each individual student’s needs “through targeted and individualized interventions and enrichment lessons developed as needed to fill learning gaps and stretch students to higher levels of understanding.”
Solon still is working to help eighth graders make progress in English language arts, a subject area where there was significant evidence that students made less progress than expected on this year’s report card.
“Before the final Ohio School Report Card results are released publicly in mid-September, our building administrators and teachers are looking at student results from the spring assessments to identify areas for improvement,” Ms. Siegel said. “We continue to implement more targeted classroom strategies to bolster students’ learning in reading and writing.”
