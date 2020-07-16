Thanks to wet weather, not all of last year’s asphalt repairs were complete in the city of Solon, namely the paths at the city-owned Grantwood Golf Course.
Construction Project Administrator Dan Driscoll presented a change order to the City Council Public Works Committee last week for the work that had been delayed due to wet weather.
Grantwood has budgeted about $15,000 for the cart path repairs.
“The course was way too wet,” Mr. Driscoll said of when the work was to be done last fall. “We felt we would do more damage than good.”
This spring did not prove to be any dryer, he said.
As a result, he requested that the project completion date be extended to Aug. 15, to allow the work to be done between this month and next.
Mr. Driscoll explained to the committee that when the contractor attempted to make the repairs last fall, the course was very wet, and it was determined that to pave it at that time would be harmful.
“With the exception of two good weather weeks, this spring has not provided better conditions for paving the cart paths,” Mr. Driscoll explained.
He said the extension, approved by the committee and the full City Council would provide enough dry weather to complete the work with minimal adverse effect on any adjacent areas or access routes.
The plan is to complete the project with the least amount of impact on golfers, Mr. Driscoll said.
