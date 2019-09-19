City jail service contracts continue to provide a steady revenue stream in Solon and offset costs, with the city entering into two extensions for service last week.
Jail Administrator Sgt. William McGee told the City Council Safety and Public Properties Committee that amendments are needed for jail service contracts with University Heights and Shaker Heights to extend services to these two cities for the next two years. The committee OK’d the amendments, and the full City Council added its approval Monday.
Sgt. MgGee explained that the city entered into a two-year contract with University Heights in 2017 and the agreement has been of tremendous value to both parties, he said.
It has contributed to the recent consistent revenue stream to the city for provision of jail services, and let the city offset significant set expenditures and allowed it to operate a costs equivalent to what they were in 2004, Sgt. McGee continued.
The amendment adds two years to the current contract, expiring Sept. 30, 2021. The annualized service costs for contract years three and four will be $88,000 annually.
For Shaker Heights, the individual largest revenue stream to the city for provision of jail services, the city entered into a three-year contract to provide jail services in 2015. This agreement has been of such value that it was extended through 2019, Sgt. McGee said.
The amendment will extend the contract to Dec. 31, 2021.The annualized service costs for the extended two years is $229,000 per year.
Former Chief Christopher P. Viland, who took over in 2011 as chief and stepped down earlier this month to take a position with the city of Cleveland, has worked to secure numerous contracts for jail service as a way to offset costs.
This includes 15 communities, such as Pepper Pike, Orange, Woodmere and Chagrin Falls.
The jail also provides space when needed for the Cuyahoga County Jail.
The jail’s maximum capacity is 26. The average daily population is 20 prisoners.
It costs about $800,000 to operate the jail and revenue generated is about $379,000.
The jail is staffed by eight full-time and five part-time employees. The jail was part of the original construction of the police station on Solon Road, built in 1997.
