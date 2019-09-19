State Sen. Matthew Dolan’s visit to address Solon City Council has been postponed until 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Mayor Edward H. Kraus requested the change because he was out of town and not present at the City Council meeting on Monday. The address of Sen. Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, had been set for Monday.
