The City of Solon is continuing to roll out its new logo and branding image, a process that can take up to six months, Angee Shaker, director of business development said last week.
“A brand is more than a logo,” Ms. Shaker said. “It’s a promise, and this is about carrying out our mission every day.”
That mission, Ms. Shaker continued, is that Solon is committed to enriching the quality of life for all its citizens by delivering superior services which promote a safe, active, healthy and connected learning community.
Last month, City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the mayor to proceed with the design, implementation and coordination of a brand identity and usage standards. The development of a brand is part of the work of the Impact Group, which is providing communications services to the city at a cost of $54,000 for the one-year contract.
In the area of the branding support, the Impact Group is doing website redesign, social media content, an economic development brochure, restaurant guide, mayor’s newsletters, various advertisements, a bicentennial logo and a new resident and new business welcome packet, Ms. Shaker said.
She said that they have created a “branding toolbox,” which includes the logo of blue, white and gold, fonts and color palette guidelines “which we haven’t had ever before.
“This is something that makes us more professional and provides clear direction for all of our departments,” Ms. Shaker said.
Currently, the company is updating all the city stationery, letterhead and envelopes digitally, and all city departments are following suit.
The logo will also be incorporated in the city’s website, which is being redesigned, Ms. Shaker said.
City Public Works Director William Drsek is looking into the pricing of decals to replace those on service vehicles, Ms. Shaker explained, which are the only vehicles that will be impacted. Police and fire vehicles will not change.
She said the decals will not be something addressed immediately. Also, as city service workers replace their uniforms, they will have the new logo in place.
There is also no plan to change the logos on the city trash cans. When residents get new containers, she said, “we will look at making sure the new ones have a new logo, but we are not to that place yet.
This week an internal department meeting will take place to further discuss the rebranding and identify areas that need to be replaced. An example is the city will be ordering 12 new flags that will be erected outside of each city building.
“People will start to see the new logo more and more,” Ms. Shaker said. “It takes about six months for a new brand to be entrenched and we are probably on that same timeline.”
The city has changed out its social media outlets with the new logo as well.
Ms. Shaker noted that the logo’s creation had input from community focus groups.
“I think people really appreciated the process because they helped create it,” she said. “This is something the city will embrace for decades to come.”
