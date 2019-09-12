An unoccupied police cruiser that caught on fire Monday morning resulted in Orchard Middle School students being temporarily relocated to the gymnasium. No suspicious activity is suspected, police said.
There were also no injuries in the incident, Lt. Joseph T. Alestock said this week, and the fire is being investigated by the city’s insurance carrier.
According to the report, at about 8:42 Monday morning, Orchard students alerted a police officer who was inside the school building on SOM Center Road that his police car was on fire.
The vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was locked and not running at the time. It was in flames for about 10-15 minutes before being extinguished by the Solon Fire Department.
The car, a 2016 model, was one of the department’s older cars, Lt. Alestock said, and used by school security officers.
The car contained ammunition, which was completely destroyed, as was the entire interior.
“It appears the vehicle is a total loss,” Lt. Alestock said.
A dollar amount of the loss is still being determined.
While they still cannot say definitely, Lt. Alestock said all indications are that the cause of the fire appears to be electrical. There was heavy smoke by the sun visor and it appears to have started in the interior compartment of the vehicle.
School students were moved to the gymnasium for about 30 minutes due to the fire. Lt. Alestock said that, despite there being ammunition inside, there was no danger of an explosion no more than any other car fire.
“We wanted to get everyone away from the windows,” he said. “It was more just because the car was on fire.”
No damage extended outside of the cruiser, police said, and there were also no other reports of any damage done to the surrounding area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.