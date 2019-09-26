City officials got a first glance last week at a preliminary budget overview for 2020, which shows little change over the current year.
“For the most part, the 2020 budget will be similar to 2019,” Finance Director Matthew Rubino said.
Mr. Rubino said he plans to keep an eye on regional and economic trends for 2020 and 2021.
“Now things look OK as far as income tax dollars,” Mr. Rubino noted of the city’s largest revenue source. “There is some variability from year to year based on a company’s operating results.”
Solon has had fairly stable income tax numbers over the years, averaging roughly $42 million annually.
For 2020, the preliminary general fund revenue is about $45.9 million with expenditures estimated at $42.1 million. This preliminary base for operating expenditures is 1.5 percent more than the 2019 approved budget, Mr. Rubino said.
In other parts of the budget, Mr. Rubino outlined salaries based on budgeted positions and a 2.25 percent pay increase as well as employee health care increased by 6 percent for next year.
Mr. Rubino said that city departments have begun reviewing base budget data and have until Oct. 9 to complete and submit changes or requests.
An overview of the capital plan takes place at 5 p.m. tonight (Sept. 26). Additional budget updates will be communicated to the City Council finance committee at its Oct. 15 meeting with the proposed 2020 budget plan provided to City Council in early November.
Formal budget hearings will be scheduled for November.
