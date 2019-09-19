Allowing for the full range of restaurant uses and bringing uniformity among the city’s commercial zoning districts is the goal behind an amendment to the zoning code that could be before Solon voters in March of 2020.
Solon City Council on Monday asked the Planning Commission to examine an amendment to the permitted range of restaurants in the C-2 and C-6 commercial zoning districts. In specific, it would allow fast-food restaurants as a permitted use in the C-2 district along Kruse Drive in the area of the Uptown Solon Shopping Center and vicinity. Currently in that district, only sit-down and “quick-casual” restaurants, similar to a Chipotle, are permitted.
The amendment also would allow for all restaurants, fast food, casual and sit down, in the C-6 district, which is the plaza on SOM Center Road where an Aldi grocery story and Hobby Lobby will open this fall. Currently, Marc’s and other small shops are operating in that plaza. The amendment also would apply to the west side of Solon Road between Bainbridge and Aurora roads.
Under this proposal, a restaurant could go into the plaza on SOM Center Road where Marc’s is located, City Planning Director Robert S. Frankland said.
This change would bring those two zoning districts in line with the city’s other commercial zoning districts, Mr. Frankland explained, which already allow all restaurants. Those include the C-3 district, which is the area of the Solon Square Shopping Center on Aurora Road; the C-3-A district, which is the Giant Eagle Market District area at SOM Center and Aurora roads, the C-4 area, which is where a Burntwood Tavern, Rose Italian Kitchen and Chick-fil-A are located around Solon and SOM Center roads; and the C-5 district, which is the area along Enterprise Parkway near the Solon Cinemas.
The C-2 and C-6 are the only two commercial districts in the city, other than the historic commercial district, where the full range of restaurant uses are not allowed, Mr. Frankland explained.
“This would make the different commercial districts the same,” he said, “and make the principal commercial classifications more uniform on restaurants at least.”
Mr. Frankland said some of the rationale behind this is that there are more and more casual restaurants requesting drive-thru windows. Drive-up windows are not always synonymous with fast food as they were in the past, he said.
“People want fast, convenient service, and drive thrus are becoming more and more in demand,” he said.
With the retail markets retracting with Amazon, it’s also harder and harder to get brick and mortar stores that developers need to make their projects work, Mr. Frankland noted.
“This opens up the range of uses that developers can use,” he said.
Mr. Frankland said there have been increasing requests from property owners in these areas.
“They feel this (amendment to the code) would be helpful for them to be competitive,” Mr. Frankland said. “There’s been a lot of interest over the past year in restaurants expanding or (being) allowed.”
