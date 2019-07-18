Solon businesses need more skilled workers and an upcoming job fair plans to address that.
For the first time, the city of Solon, along with the Solon Chamber of Commerce and OhioMeansJobs, an online career counseling center, will present a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon July 26. It will take place at the OhioMeansJobs Cleveland office at 1910 Carnegie Avenue.
About 20 Solon businesses will take part.
“We have been trying to help our employers find talent and people with the right skills,” Mayor Edward H. Kraus said, “so this job fair will be a part of that effort.”
The fair is a direct result of feedback the chamber gets from its members, Thomas Bennett, president and CEO, continued.
“Significant business challenges include staffing, workforce development, skills gap and an aging work force,” he said. “There are a host of areas that are consistent across industry in Solon and more than likely Northeast Ohio as a whole.”
The chamber’s role is to advocate and support its businesses and this job fair “is a perfect example of a quasi-governmental and state resource partnership to ensure we are providing value to Solon businesses and connecting them to resources in a way that works for them,” Mr. Bennett added.
Sunil Daga, president of Wrap Tite Inc. in Solon, said he hopes to get a good pool of potential employees at one place through his company’s participation in the job fair.
Wrap Tite is in need of hiring eight to 10 employees at this time. They have had difficulty finding machine operators, Mr. Daga said, who are reliable and will come to work regularly and want to work.
OhioMeansJobs will compile data from open positions and have about 14,000 active job seekers in the region, Mr. Bennett said.
Mayor Kraus said the event is all about getting the word out to employers that there are these resources available. The city has been working with OhioMeansJobs, the mayor continued. When he and Angee Shaker, director of business development, visit businesses, the one thing they talk about is finding talent, he said.
“It makes you realize you have to do something about it and at least help,” he said.
Mr. Bennett said this job fair is just the start of things that will continue through the chamber in the area of workforce development.
Following the event, they will evaluate how to make it bigger and better in the future, Mr. Bennett added.
Mayor Kraus said it is hoped that one day Solon can be the host of the job fair.
“The resources are out there,” Mr. Bennett said.
