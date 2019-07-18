The City of Solon is partnering with the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission on a community improvement project that would provide walkability and connectivity.
Mayor Edward H. Kraus said last week that, although the amount has not yet been revealed, the city is the recipient of a 2019 Community Planning Grant from the county planning commission for the project, which would be a community-wide trail, sidewalk and bicycle path initiative.
Mayor Kraus noted that this is separate from a proposed rails-to-trails project that would convert abandoned railroad lines into walking and biking paths.
He said it is hoped the grant would cover the entirety of the project as this is something that he does not want the city to pay for.
Mayor Kraus said this project, which would improve and add to the city’s already existing walking, biking, hiking and general pedestrian transportation system, is a result of feedback from the community.
“The community has really spoken,” Mayor Kraus said. Through focus groups that have been held, including on the rails to trails project, “the community made it clear that they want walkability and connectivity throughout our neighbors and to our parks.”
The mayor said there are various parts of the city without sidewalks and bike lanes and with unsafe conditions for these activities.
“We are trying to create a community built on health, wellness and recreation, yet we have areas where you can’t bike and walk,” he said.
It is important to look at the community as a whole and “better connect it,” he said.
The grant will provide the necessary financial assistance in preparing the Solon Connect plan, which will, in turn, assist the city in expanding and improving safe pedestrian amenities and implementation alternative transportation networks that connect neighborhoods, commercial areas and regional parks, City Planning Director Robert S. Frankland said in a press release issued last week.
By adding additional sidewalks to the city of Solon, the goal is to increase pedestrian and public transportation access and usage, he continued. In addition, the sidewalk expansion will provide employees of the I-2 manufacturing district safe access to RTA stops and will give more schoolchildren a safer walking or biking route to and from school.
“We as the city need to plan more for our people,” Mayor Kraus said. “It’s not just about cars getting through.
“We have to look at the whole community and find out how we better can connect these areas that are unsafe and make them safe,” he continued. Creating safe areas for those types of activities are a priority, he added.
Mayor Kraus said this connect project will encompass not just the residential areas, but throughout the business community to allow those employees the opportunity to walk or bike.
Mayor Kraus said he is pleased to be working with the county’s planning commission. Moving forward, they will be presenting more focus groups and really engaging the public in various ways.
“They do a great job of professional planning,” the mayor said.
Mayor Kraus reiterated that the project will be funded through the grant.
“It’s a large monumental task to take a city close to 21 square miles and figure out how to connect it,” he said. “It is a big job.
“I didn’t want to pay for it and felt like I wanted an outside independent entity to really take a look,” he said.
The county will come up with concrete recommendations, he added.
“I frankly don’t know what that is going to be,” Mayor Kraus said. “This is just the beginning phases.”
This comes at an ideal time with such areas targeted for redevelopment such as Aurora Road in the next couple of years, he said.
“It’s tough to walk or ride on Aurora Road,” he said. “It’s so unsafe.”
Other areas targeted include Liberty Road south of Bainbridge Road as well as Solon Road, which cuts through the city’s industrial area.
“You cannot safely walk, bike or run in these areas,” Mayor Kraus said.
The plan is to take sidewalks in the area and “go all the way.
“We’re looking to draw those connections,” Mayor Kraus said. “The whole idea is to make it a walkable, connected area.
“That’s what people are looking for.”
