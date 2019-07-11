There were no serious incidents of a security nature during Solon’s annual July 3 fireworks extravaganza last week, Lt. William Vajdich said.
Only one child went briefly missing but was quickly reunited with parents, he said, “and there was nothing else of substance to report.
“We had a strong security presence and our officers did a great job in the heat and humidity, making themselves visible,” Lt. Vajdich said. “They made families feel safe when watching fireworks.”
Increased lighting in the area of the show, as well as added lighting in the area of the log cabin, was instituted in recent years, resulting in fewer incidents requiring police attention. In 2017, shots were fired during the show, but no one was injured. Changes took place since that time.
“Our security plan appeared to work very well,” Lt. Vajdich said, as did the traffic plan.
Almost to the minute, it took spectators an hour to exit the city after the show. The majority of traffic moved out a lot faster in the hour, Lt. Vajdich said, but a handful of lots took a full hour to clear. That included the lots around Parkside Elementary and Solon Middle schools as well as areas along Portz Parkway.
Lt. Vajdich said the weather was great for watching fireworks and the crowd was definitely larger than last year, when rain occurred. It is hard to put a number on the amount of attendees, he noted.
“Parking lots filled up a little faster than last year and were definitely fuller, he said.
Lt. Vajdich said even larger crowds were in the past, when the holiday fell on a weekend.
“You can’t put a number on it,” he said, “but it was a good crowd and people really behaved well.”
The event began at dusk and the show was put on by American Fireworks of Hudson at a cost of $26,000.
American Fireworks has produced fireworks for the Independence Day shows in the past.
This is the second year the show was held the day before the actual holiday, on July 3.
